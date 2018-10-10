Schottenheimer also talked about Rashaad Penny and David Moore.

Play-action passing. Rashaad Penny. David Moore.

Those were among the topics Seahawks offensive coordinator Brian Schottenheimer discussed when he met the media Wednesday.

Here are highlights:

RUNNING SUCCESS SETS UP SEATTLE’S PLAY-ACTION SUCCESS

You don’t have to look hard on the internet to find debates about play-action passing and whether a team really needs to be good at the run to make it work or whether it’s irrelevant and all that really matters is being good at play-action passing itself.

One person who won’t enter that debate is Schottenheimer, who said emphatically Wednesday that he thinks the team’s rushing success Sunday — Seattle had a season-high 190 rushing yards against the Rams — led directly to the success the team had with play-action.

According to Pro Football Focus, Russell Wilson was 8-of-11 on play-action passes for 142 yards, two touchdowns and a passer rating of 154.4, ranking 2nd among quarterbacks last week.

“It goes back to a term I always use, you guys probably get tired of hearing it — balance,’’ Schottenheimer said. “It helps when you’re running the ball as well as we’ve run it the last couple of weeks. The play-action game is going to be there.’’

Asked how the running game sets up play-action — which is when Wilson first fakes a handoff before passing — Schottenheimer gave a detailed answer.

“I think it’s the response you see by the defense,’’ he said. “You see, number one, what front do they play, where is the safety aligned, is the safety down in the box, and then there’s things that we’re obviously looking for — how the linebackers attack the line of scrimmage, if they’re really trying to fit their gap, they obviously all have responsibilities of what gap they’re supposed to be in and that’s something you kind of take a look at. It looks different these last two weeks than it has obviously the first two weeks when we weren’t running it as well as we are now. Again, each team that you play is different. They’ve got a different way that they want to attack and play and Oakland certainly has their ways that they do things and we’ll have to kind of figure that out as we go and see if they change or adjust.”

THERE’S STILL ROOM FOR RASHAAD PENNY

Penny, the team’s first-round pick last spring, didn’t get a single offensive snap last week as Mike Davis and Chris Carson combined instead for 184 yards on 31 carries.

But as did head coach Pete Carroll earlier in the week, Schottenheimer said it’s a long season and the team will undoubtedly need Penny at some point.

“Rashaad had, what, 50 yards plus or something against Arizona (actually 49 on nine carries)?’’ Schottenheimer said. “We’re not going to force it. I mean, this is a long season. This is a season we’re going to need them all. Talk about J.D. McKissic, another good player. C.J. (Prosise), another good player. It’s just one of those things that we’re excited about, that we’ve got that stable of backs that is like ‘hey, next man up’ or ‘hey, it’s your turn this week’ and we kind of keep talking to them about it and I know he wants to contribute, talking about Rashaad. He’s looking for his opportunities and it’s going to come. It starts with preparation. It’s about the little details for him and when you’re not getting the reps or you’re not playing in the game, can you stay in the game focused? Can you see what the defense is doing and be on top of your assignments and my blitz keys and things like that? I think he’s doing a nice job of that.”

DAVID MOORE’S CONFIDENCE IS BUILDING HIS CONFIDENCE

Which comes first, success or confidence?

Well, Schottenheimer thinks maybe it’s some of both when it comes to receiver David Moore, who had the first two catches of his career two weeks ago against Arizona and then the first two touchdowns of his NFL career Sunday against the Rams.

So what has led to the boost in production for the second-year receiver in the last two weeks, during which time he has moved past veteran Brandon Marshall on the team’s depth chart?

“Confidence would be the first thing that I would just speak to, how much more confident he is now,” Schottenheimer said. “I think he knew that he was a very talented player. He knew he could run, he knew he could separate from defenders, he knew he could catch, he knew he could run after the catch but I think his confidence in the system and what we’re asking him to do is at an all-time high. He looks like he’s out there playing. A big part of playing receiver is you’ve got to be able to just go and play and react because the defense is going to throw things that you have to maneuver off of, whether it’s coverages (or) things like that. I think that’s probably the biggest thing and I think that’s why he’s playing with so much confidence, is because he feels good about the system and he feels good (like), ‘oh okay, I can do this. This is nothing different’ Obviously, it was a big jump for him, coming from where he came from, but he’s proven that he can do it and (he’s) just a really good young player that we’re really excited about.”