The fate of Earl Thomas may finally be settled tonight.

Seattle got a (Rashaad) Penny not for its thoughts but to hopefully improve its running game during the first round of the NFL Draft on Thursday.

So what now as the draft continues with rounds two and three on Friday?

Here are three things to watch.

Will Seattle trade Earl Thomas?

We should finally get the final answer to this question tonight as any trade involving Thomas now would likely include picks in the second and third round.

Friday opened with a few national reports seeming to indicate the Seahawks aren’t getting the kind of offers they’d like — it was thought all along they wanted at least a first-round pick or its equivalent — increasing the odds Thomas says with Seattle in 2018.

Those include this from NFL.com’s Michael Silver, who Tweeted: “The Seahawks have listened to trade offers for star S Earl Thomas from at least 2 teams, and a deal could still go down today or tonight. However, Seattle has enough cap room to make it work in 2018 and is preparing to have him on the roster this season. Final year of his deal.’’

Dallas is still regarded as the prime trade partner for Thomas and the Cowboys have picks 50 and 81 in the second- and third-rounds. But it’s worth wondering if the news Friday that Jason Witten is retiring — which apparently was a surprise to the Cowboys — might make Dallas more apt to want to keep those picks (or at least one of them) and get a tight end.

Left unanswered if no trade is made today is what happens after 2018 and if Seattle and Thomas can get something done to avoid him playing this season on the final year of his deal, something Thomas has said he didn’t want to do, though Seattle GM John Schneider said last week Thomas has said he will not hold out even if he does not have a new contract.

But that’s a question for another day.

Will the Seahawks still try to accumulate more picks?

Schneider said Thursday night they absolutely will try to do something to get more than the eight picks they have the rest of the way, and ideally would get something earlier than number 76 — their next pick.

But without dealing Thomas that could be a little tricky.

Seattle doesn’t have a second-round pick this year or next year, at the moment, so the flexibility to move around much in the second round is limited (obviously, Seattle could trade its first rounder next year but you’d think that’s something they wouldn’t want to do).

More likely may be moving around in the middle rounds to get more picks — I think Seattle ideally wanted to have at least 10 in this draft.

Seattle is one of seven teams without a second-round pick tonight.

The last time Seattle went without a second-round pick was 2011 when the Seahawks traded it and a seventh-rounder to Detroit to get four picks, in the third, fourth, fifth and seventh rounds. The fifth-rounder was used to take Richard Sherman.

Pick 76 is the only one Seattle currently has on the second day of the draft.

Seattle’s other picks are: 120 (fourth round), 141 (fifth), 144 (fifth), 156 (fifth), 168 (fifth), 186 (sixth), 226 (seventh).

So who could get the Seahawks get at 76?

The people’s choice — Shaquem Griffin of Central Florida, twin brother of current Seattle cornerback Shaquill Griffin — could well be there for the taking.

While Griffin was among the players invited to the draft, he’s generally been seen as a late-second-day pick at the earliest, and many Seahawks fans will undoubtedly be rooting for him to fall to that spot and for Seattle to then take him.

Griffin was one of the stars of the Combine after running a 4.38 40 and also named the ACC Defensive Player of the Year after making 11 sacks as an outside linebacker for an undefeated UCF team.

A few others who could be available who might make some sense? Washington receiver Dante Pettis, Penn State tight end Mike Gesicki, Louisville offensive tackle Geron Christian, and maybe even Michigan defensive tackle Maurice Hurst, who had been regarded as a potential first-rounder but so far has yet to be picked due to apparent concerns about a heart condition and who some have speculated could fall to the third round.

Recent history shows teams have gotten some good value at pick 76.

Two players picked there since 2012 have gone on to earn Pro Bowl nods — Houston guard Brandon Brooks (2012) and Chargers receiver Keenan Allen (2013).

Other notable players taken at 76 include former UW QB Chris Chandler (1988, Colts), receiver John Taylor (1987, 49ers) and tight end Doug Cosbie (1979, Dallas).

Seattle has twice chosen at 76 and picked two pretty interesting players — linebacker Fredd Young in 1984 and running back Ahman Green in 1998.

Green was traded to the Packers two years later, where he had six 1,000-yard seasons.

As for Young, he made four Pro Bowls in four seasons with Seattle before being traded to the Colts in 1988 in a contract dispute.

Young also was an All-Pro pick in 1987 — the only player taken at 76 to ever be named.