RENTON — The Seahawks are open, wide open, to making a move ahead of Tuesday’s NFL trade deadline — so much so that Pete Carroll on Monday afternoon was practically pleading for someone (anyone?) to make a deal with Seattle.

“I don’t think (the deadline is) going to entertain me as much as I would like,” the Seahawks coach said with a chuckle. “It seems kind of quiet. As much as we work to get to this point to understand what’s available and what’s going on — like we say, we’re always in on it.

“But I’m hoping things start to pick up a little bit. Just for fun.”

The trade deadline is 1 p.m. PDT Tuesday.

It’s likely the Seahawks made their biggest move already when they acquired safety Quandre Diggs from Detroit last week. They have reportedly fielded calls from teams asking about Rashaad Penny — the Detroit Lions, in particular, are rumored to be interested — and the loss of center Justin Britt (knee) will force Seattle to make some kind of move on the offensive line.

Here are three things the Seahawks should consider in the next 24 hours:

1. Trade for Atlanta tight end Austin Hooper

The need: Will Dissly’s season-ending Achilles injury has left a void at tight end. Luke Willson and Jacob Hollister have been solid, and the Seahawks are hopeful veteran Ed Dickson can return in the next week (or so?) from August knee surgery. But there’s no guarantee with Dickson, and Hooper is the kind of talent that can elevate an offense. He had six catches for 65 yards and a touchdown against the Seahawks on Sunday, and overall this year he has 52 catches for 591 yards and five TDs.

What would it take: Quite a bit. For one, the 1-7 Falcons have reportedly made it known that they don’t want to trade Hooper, the former Stanford standout who will be a free agent after this season. Atlanta would likely want a third-round pick, maybe more, and that’s probably too much to stomach for Seattle.

2. Trade for Jets wide receiver Robby Anderson

The need: The Seahawks aren’t desperate at wide receiver. Tyler Lockett has been everything the Seahawks could have hoped as their new No. 1, and DK Metcalf seems to make at least one big play every game. David Moore and Jaron Brown have been solid, if inconsistent at times, and the Seahawks should consider an upgrade. Anderson would be that. He has elite speed (he ran at 4.36 40 before the 2016 NFL draft) and his statistics (21 catches on 43 targets, 309 yards, 1 TD) are skewed because of the Jets’ myriad issues on offense.

What would it take: Again, probably a little more than the Seahawks would want to give up. The Jets are full sell mode, having reportedly traded Leonard Williams — the No. 6 overall pick in 2015 — to the Giants on Monday morning. And Anderson will be a free agent after this season, which would seem to motivate the Jets to trade him. Would the Jets take a fifth-round pick for him? Would the Seahawks be willing to trade a fifth-round pick for him?

3. Keep Rashaad Penny

The why: He’s good, and there’s little incentive to sell low right now. Penny hasn’t become the elite running back many hoped he would be by now after the Seahawks took him in the first round in 2018, but the Seahawks don’t need him to be that at the moment. They have Chris Carson. Penny, when healthy, is about as good as any No. 2 back in the league. That’s fine for now.