Three Seahawks wide receivers caught touchdowns and Marshawn Lynch's revenge game didn't go as planned.

The Seahawks are undefeated in London.

Here are three impressions from their dominant 27-3 win over the Oakland Raiders on Sunday.

A pass-rush resurgence

The Seahawks didn’t have a sack against the Rams last week.

That fact made Sunday’s outburst all the more impressive.

The Seattle defense — which entered the game ranked 22nd in the NFL with 10 sacks (and higher than three teams that had played one fewer game) — produced six sacks of Raiders quarterback Derek Carr on Sunday. Two of those sacks also resulted in Carr fumbles that the Seahawks recovered deep in enemy territory.

Unsurprisingly, the team’s leading contributor was fourth-year defensive end Frank Clark, who racked up three quarterback hits, 2.5 sacks and two forced fumbles. Through six games, the 265-pound defensive end has stacked up 5.5 sacks, three forced fumbles and an interception.

Jarran Reed, Shamar Stephen and Branden Jackson grabbed a sack apiece, while Quinton Jefferson added half a sack.

It should be noted, though, that the Raiders — who entered the game having allowed 11 sacks in five games, which ranked 17th in the NFL — started two rookie offensive tackles in first-round pick Kolton Miller and third-round pick Brandon Parker.

Moore, Moore, Moore (and Baldwin, and Lockett, and Brown)

David Moore caught zero passes in his first three games this season. That’s after the former seventh-round pick played just one game and failed to record a reception in his rookie season.

And yet, here he is. In the end zone. Again.

The 6-foot, 215-pound wide receiver has racked up three touchdown catches in his last six quarters. On Sunday, Russell Wilson fumbled a shotgun snap, picked it up, scampered forward and then found Moore in the back of the end zone for a 19-yard score early in the second quarter. He tapped his toes in bounds, then tumbled over the photographer’s barricade beyond the end zone.

It was a rough landing, but a beautiful result.

Moore — who also leaped for a 28-yard reception on a jump ball along the sideline — finished with two catches for 47 yards and a touchdown, further solidifying his standing as the Seahawks’ No. 3 wide receiver (and nudging veteran Brandon Marshall further toward the door).

And yet, Moore wasn’t the only productive Seahawks wide receiver. After earning just one catch for one yard (and one target) against the Rams last week, Doug Baldwin broke out to the tune of six catches for 91 yards (and a team-high eight targets). Tyler Lockett and Jaron Brown added touchdown grabs as well.

Revenge game results

Sunday’s game consisted of two players competing against their former teams for the first time in the regular season.

Seahawks placekicker Sebastian Janikowski — who was drafted in the first round by the Raiders in 2000 and played his first 18 seasons in Oakland — knocked through both of his field goal attempts (from 44 and 26 yards) and three extra points in the win. Janikowski is the all-time leading scorer in Raiders franchise history.

Raiders running back Marshawn Lynch, meanwhile, rushed 13 times for 45 yards and added three catches for 14 yards in a largely ineffective performance.

Linebacker Bruce Irvin — who left Seattle to join the Raiders in 2016 — finished with just one tackle and was injured while being flagged for unnecessary roughness when he tackled a sliding Russell Wilson in the open field.