After winning four of their last five games entering Sunday's game, the Seahawks' momentum was extinguished at CenturyLink Field.

That momentum came to a screeching halt at the hands of the Los Angeles Chargers.

Here are three impressions from the Seahawks’ 25-17 home loss.

Injury issues sink the Seahawks

Two of the Seahawks’ key pieces — running back Chris Carson and safety Bradley McDougald — were listed as questionable entering Sunday’s game. Both played.

But they didn’t play a lot.

After carrying eight times for 40 yards in the first half, Carson — who has amassed three 100-yard rushing games this season — left the locker room with his left leg heavily wrapped. He did not return because of a hip injury (after battling a hip/groin issue throughout the week).

McDougald, who has started all eight games this season, did not register a tackle in the game and didn’t play in the majority of the second half while battling what was classified as a knee injury. He entered the day with 42 tackles, two forced fumbles and two interceptions on the season. McDougald was replaced by second-year safety Delano Hill. He returned to the game briefly in the fourth quarter when safety Tedric Thompson also left with an injury.

Chargers strike with explosive plays

The Chargers were on the wrong end of time of possession on Sunday — not that it really mattered.

That’s because Los Angeles swallowed up yardage in massive chunks, piling up eight plays of 20 yards or more. Quarterback Phillip Rivers finished with 228 passing yards and two touchdowns, though he completed just 50 percent of his passes.

The Chargers’ star on Sunday was running back Melvin Gordon, who sat out the team’s win over the Raiders prior to the bye week with a hamstring injury. Gordon looked plenty healthy in an explosive performance, rushing for 113 yards and a touchdown on just 16 carries.

It’s true, the high-powered Chargers offense managed just 19 points, they didn’t score in the second half and they converted just two of nine third-down tries.

But the occasional big play (and a well-timed pick-six) was all Los Angeles ultimately needed.

Missed opportunities tainted Wilson’s day

Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson completed 26 of 39 passes and threw for two touchdowns on Sunday.

But it’s the misses that really cost him.

A week after finishing with a perfect passer rating in a road win over the Detroit Lions, Wilson threw a pick-six in the fourth quarter that essentially sealed the Seahawks’ fate. He stared down wide receiver David Moore on an out route and delivered a perfect pass to cornerback Desmond King, who jumped the route and sprinted 42 yards the opposite way into the end zone.

Wilson also had several glaring incompletions in the loss, the most obvious being an underthrow on a crossing route to Jaron Brown in the third quarter that might have been a touchdown. Wilson was also sacked four times on the day.

And, to be clear, Wilson wasn’t solely responsible for the Seahawks’ troubles. The team also committed 10 costly penalties for 83 yards. Sebastian Janikowski clanked a 51-yard field goal off the uprights, and the team failed to recover an onside kick.

But, especially without Carson, Wilson had to be close to perfect for the Seahawks to steal a win. And despite a furious comeback, he wasn’t close enough.