Chris Carson carried 32 (!) times for 102 yards and a touchdown, the pass rush finally arrived and Tyler Lockett just kept making plays to lead the Seahawks to their first win of the season.

It’s good to be home.

After an 0-2 start, the Seahawks took care of the Dallas Cowboys in their home opener on Sunday, using a dedicated running attack and an opportunistic defense to secure a 24-13 win.

Here are three impressions from the Seahawks’ first win of the season.

Seattle sticks to its word

Pete Carroll said it pretty clearly last week.

“We just need more runs,” the Seahawks’ ninth-year head coach said of his fledgling offense. “We just need more first downs and more runs. It’s an important part of the way we play.”

The Seahawks didn’t seem to show it against the Bears last week, as starting running back Chris Carson received just six total carries (and zero in the second half).

On Sunday, Carson — a 5-foot-11, 222-pound back — was given six carries on the Seahawks’ opening drive. He finished with a whopping 32 carries for 102 yards and a touchdown, a workmanlike display against a stout Dallas defense. The running game was far from prolific, but it allowed the Seahawks to control the clock and set up bigger shots downfield.

Don’t forget, either, that two of the Seahawks’ starting offensive linemen — center Justin Britt and left guard Ethan Pocic — missed the game with injuries.

The Seattle offense improved in other areas as well, allowing just two sacks after giving up a league-worst 12 in the first two games. That’s against a Dallas defense that racked up nine sacks (second in the NFL) in the first two weeks of the season.

The pass rush finally arrives

Better late than never.

The unproven, new-look Seahawks defense failed to apply much pressure in their first two games, finishing with three total sacks (which ranked 25th in the NFL). The Cowboys, on the other hand, allowed a total of six sacks in their first eight quarters.

Some pass-rush progress arrived on Sunday, however, as Seattle produced a total of five sacks from four different players. Defensive tackle Jarran Reed picked up his first two sacks of the year. Fourth-year defensive end Frank Clark produced his third sack in three games, and linebacker Mychal Kendricks notched his second sack in as many games with the Seahawks. Outside linebacker Barkevious Mingo added to the total.

The Seahawk defense showed up in other areas as well. Embattled safety Earl Thomas snatched his second and third interceptions of the season off of a tipped pass in the first quarter, and fellow safety Bradley McDougald punched the football out of Ezekiel Elliott’s grip for a forced fumble in the fourth. Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott managed to throw for just 168 yards with a touchdown and two interceptions.

Lockett keeps making plays

The Seahawks signed wide receiver Tyler Lockett to a three-year extension in August.

In September, he’s showed why.

The 5-foot-10, 182-pound Lockett has scored a touchdown in each of the Seahawks’ first three games. On Sunday, he streaked down the sideline near the end of the first half for a 52-yard score. In all, he finished with a team-high four catches for 77 yards.

With Doug Baldwin (knee) missing his second consecutive game, it’s more important than ever that Lockett provide a consistent presence. Jaron Brown also made his first meaningful impact of the season, catching two passes for 25 yards and a score.

The Seahawks weren’t prolific, but their passing attack — including Lockett — did enough against a statistically daunting defense.