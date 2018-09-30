Earl Thomas goes down, Sebastian Janikowski makes amends and the running game shows up (again).

GLENDALE, Ariz. — The Seahawks won (and lost) on Sunday.

Here are three impressions from Seattle’s narrow victory in the desert.

Earl Thomas goes down

The Seahawks weren’t sure they’d have Earl Thomas for long stretches this season.

Now it appears they definitely won’t.

The disgruntled veteran safety — who held out for the entirety of the preseason — was injured in the fourth quarter on Sunday when he attempted to tackle wide receiver Chad Williams on a 22-yard touchdown. An air cast was placed on his left leg and he was carted off the field, and he appeared to flip off the Seattle sideline as he went.

It’s hard to imagine, even if Thomas is healthy enough to play this season, that he’ll appear in another game for Seattle.

That means second-year safeties Tedric Thompson and Delano Hill better be ready in his place.

Plus, Thomas wasn’t the only Seahawk to suffer a potentially serious injury on Sunday. Rookie tight end Will Dissly — who had already piled up seven catches for 151 yards and two touchdowns this season — also left with a knee injury after making a catch in the first half

Sebastian Janikowski bounces back



Seahawks fans probably thought they wouldn’t have to go through this again.

Not after last season, when Seattle placekicker Blair Walsh converted just 21 of 29 field goal attempts — including just 7 for 10 from 30 to 39 yards — and was promptly jettisoned out of town. The Seahawks signed 40-year-old veteran Sebastian Janikowski to a 1-year deal this offseason to bring some stability to the position.

Or, not so much.

After connecting on 3 of 4 field goal tries to begin the season, Janikowski missed both of his attempts (from 38 and 52 yards) in the first half on Sunday. The Cardinals scored all 10 of their first half points directly following the Janikowski misses.

But, he made amends in the second half, drilling a 40-yard field goal and a 52-yard field goal that won the game with no time remaining. He also made good on both of his extra point attempts.

Still, for the Seahawks — a team that has been snake-bit by kicking issues in recent years — Janikowski’s inconsistent Sunday is something to keep an eye on going forward, especially with a team that has such a small margin for error.

The running game keeps rolling

After carrying 32 times for 102 yards and a touchdown against the Cowboys last week, second-year running back Chris Carson was ruled inactive with a hip injury on Sunday.

It didn’t matter.

In his place, veteran Mike Davis got the start and carried 21 times for 101 yards and two touchdowns. Rookie Rashaad Penny added nine carries for 49 yards as well.