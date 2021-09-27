For the Seahawks, the worst part of the fallout from their second straight second-half collapse on Sunday might be that their problems aren’t limited to one facet.

The defense “threw everything” at the Vikings, and none of it worked. The offense again fell of a cliff for the final two and a half quarters. And Tre Flowers — who said after the game that “it’s a schematic thing, I feel like” and that he has his “own questions to ask” — wasn’t the only one questioning Seattle’s coaching.

The best part of the fallout? The season is still young.

The Seahawks seem to have approached this crisis point before the halfway point the past few seasons — and they’ve righted the ship. They may be a bit ahead of schedule this year, but there’s still time.

From the national media’s perspective, Seattle’s blame deserved to be spread around, as both sides of the ball drew equal amounts of criticism. Here’s what national media members had to say after the Seahawks’ Week 3 loss to the Vikings.

The Ringer’s Steven Ruiz doesn’t think there’s an easy fix for the Seahawks.

Seattle, of course, has Russell Wilson, which makes it hard to be too pessimistic about their chances. But, if this is what the defense will be like, he and first-year offensive coordinator Shane Waldron essentially have to be perfect. The two were decidedly not perfect in Minnesota. Wilson looked unsettled in the pocket and didn’t wait long enough for his receivers to get open downfield. Waldron’s run game kept the Seahawks on schedule for the most part, but the offense doesn’t function if the passing game isn’t producing explosive plays. Scoring points hasn’t been the issue in Seattle, however. That would be the defense—specifically the secondary. … Without the benefit of the all-22 tape, it’s difficult to diagnose what caused the issues for the Seahawks, but it looked like a combination of Minnesota’s play designs breaking Seattle’s coverage rules and mental errors by the secondary and linebackers. … Despite the concerns—and a tough upcoming slate of opponents—I’m still a week or two away from really worrying about the Seahawks. This is a veteran defensive coaching staff that has proved capable of solving issues in-season and getting better results later in the year.

CBS Sports’ John Breech gave the Seahawks a C- for their Week 3 showing.

For the second straight week, the Seahawks offense absolutely disappeared in the second half, and Seattle lost because of it. After moving up and down the field in the first half, Russell Wilson and the Seahawks offense weren’t even able to muster 100 total yards in the second half. The third quarter continues to be a nightmare for the Seahawks as they’ve scored exactly zero points in the quarter through three weeks. If the Seahawks don’t figure out soon how to fix their second-half woes, this could end up being a long season.

Tell the truth Sunday:



For the 1st time in 15 years of watching the Seahawks I turned the channel & didn’t flip back



That defensive plan, game management & play was…….as I said, I turned away & would rather not say — Brock Huard (@BrockHuard) September 26, 2021

In NFL.com’s Nick Shook’s opinion, the losses are coming down to the Seahawks’ second-half offense.

After scoring a combined 41 points in the first half of each of their last two games, the Seahawks have put a mere six points on the board in the second halves of their games in Week 2 and Week 3. Seattle’s 17-point first half Sunday had the Seahawks in position to add to their halftime lead, but instead, they gained just 42 yards of offense in the second half until an essentially meaningless final possession saw Seattle pick up 39 yards on four plays. The Seahawks couldn’t really do much of anything in the final two quarters, with Wilson being stifled by a suddenly effective Vikings defense. Until his incompletion intended for Freddie Swain early in the fourth quarter, Wilson had only one other incompletion that wasn’t a spike or throwaway in the entire game. That was the common theme in the Seahawks’ final two quarters: Seattle needing some heroics from Wilson and being forced to settle for another chance on the following down. Those chances ran out too quickly to produce a win.

ESPN.com’s Brady Henderson says Pete Carroll and Ken Norton Jr. “have to fix the Seahawks’ struggling defense in a hurry.”

As in, right now — before they play the 49ers and Rams in consecutive weeks, and before they lose more ground in the NFC West. They have to figure out why they’re getting gashed on the ground (this time by a backup running back) and through the air (this time by another receiver corps that overmatched their corners) as badly as they have the last two weeks. They have to figure out how to help whoever is at corner with more of a consistent pass rush and how to make safety Jamal Adams more of a factor. They turned their struggling defense around at midseason last year en route to a 12-4 record. They can’t wait that long this time, especially if quarterback Russell Wilson and their offense keep failing to bail them out.

#Seahawks fan the past 3 weeks:



Week 1: “damn we look good, we could go deep in the playoffs”



Week 2: “ahh tough beat, really good team, we can still win the division”



Week 3: “lucky if we get 5 wins this year” — Riley Feenan (@BigCanada79) September 26, 2021

Sports Illustrated’s Gary Grambling writes that “the Seahawks defense does not look capable.”

Playing against the Colts’ struggling tackles (and their limited playbook) in Week 1 might led to some false hope. It’s been back-to-back ugly performances—they absolutely can not cover—as the season-opening win seems like it was a million years ago.