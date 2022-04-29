RENTON — Standing at a podium with Pete Carroll to his right and John Schneider to his left, Charles Cross held up his new Seahawks jersey, No. 67, and smiled for cameras Friday afternoon inside the Virginia Mason Athletic Center.

One day after the Seahawks made him their highest draft pick in 12 years, Cross arrived in Seattle for the first time Thursday (he was quick to note how nice the air smells here), toured the team’s facility and formally began his indoctrination into the NFL.

It’s the first time the organization has had a formal news conference for its first-round pick since introducing Bruce Irvin in 2012. That, surely, is an indication of the shared enthusiasm surrounding Cross.

In selecting Cross, a 21-year-old left tackle out of Mississippi State, the Seahawks addressed perhaps their most crucial roster need — and filled it, they hope, for years to come.

“If you’re hurting at left tackle, then you’ve got problems,” said Carroll, the Seahawks coach. “That’s why we’re all championing this decision to have a chance to get Charles to come here. Because we all know how valuable that spot is.”

The Seahawks graded Cross as the second-best offensive tackle in this draft class, behind North Carolina State’s Ikem Ekwonu (who went to the Panthers with the No. 6 pick Thursday) and ahead of Alabama’s Evan Neal (No. 7 to the Giants).

Carroll and Schneider said after the first round Thursday night that they were thrilled Cross fell to them at the No. 9 pick, and Carroll reiterated Friday afternoon that he’s confident Cross will make a smooth transition from Mike Leach’s Air Raid offense to the Seahawks’ run-based scheme.

Cross joins an offense in transition. His selection was the first of five draft picks the Seahawks acquired from Denver in the blockbuster trade of Russell Wilson last month, and Cross will have a first-time NFL offensive line coach in Andy Dickerson.

“As John goes through the whole (pre-draft evaluation) process, he really likes to feel the buy-in from the (position) coach … and Andy was a big fan,” Carroll said. “I think the transition is going to be seamless. The things that Andy stands for, and the way he approaches our run-blocking and our pass-protection stuff, we just see it being a great fit.

“Andy is young, vibrant, fired up and he’s going to build a great room and a mentality. We know that Charles will contribute to that. So everything is just so up and up.”

Cross said he has spoken with two former Seahawks — Hall of Fame left tackle Walter Jones and linebacker K.J. Wright, who also played at Mississippi State. Wright told Cross to call him at any time about life on and off the field.

Cross spoke several times with Seahawks representatives during the pre-draft process, and he called his interview with them during the NFL combine his favorite one.

“They made it fun,” he said with a smile.