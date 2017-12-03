The Seahawks did it again, forcing a goal-line turnover in a critical spot. Watch as Sheldon Richardson strips Carson Wentz for the the fumble.

Stop us if you’ve heard this before. The Seahawks forced a fumble at the one-yard-line that resulted in a turnover in a critical situation.

On second and goal, Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz barreled his way toward the end zone, only to have the ball stripped away by Seahawks defensive tackle Sheldon Richardson. The ball then bounced out of the end zone, resulting in a touchback for Seattle.

Wild.

It’s not the first time this has happened to the Seahawks, as Earl Thomas forced a fumble at the one-yard-line earlier this season against the Rams, and again in 2014 using his signature kung fu chop. Thomas was in on the tackle again with another karate chop move.

Carson Wentz loses the football out of the back of the end zone. Touchback. Seahawks ball. Going the other way. #PHIvsSEA pic.twitter.com/E9Q5tmJu7o — NFL (@NFL) December 4, 2017