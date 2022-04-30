RENTON — With their first fifth-round pick (No. 153 overall) on Saturday, the Seahawks selected Tariq Woolen, a 6-foot-4, 205-pound cornerback out of the University of Texas-San Antonio.

Here’s what you need to know about Woolen:

1. He’s an absolute freak.

The Seahawks take another a flier in the fifth round on a developmental cornerback. It was Richard Sherman in 2011, Tharold Simon in 2013 and then Tre Flowers in 2018. The first one worked out beautifully; the other two, well, not so much.

The Seahawks hope they’ve struck gold again with Woolen.

He is massive: 6-4 … 205 pounds … 33-5/8-inch arms … with a 4.26-second 40-yard dash … and a 42-inch vertical jump. What’s not to like?

If Pete Carroll could sculpt a cornerback from scratch, that player would look a lot like Tariq Woolen.

Woolen’s 40 time was the second-best overall at the NFL combine, and his vertical mark tied for the best overall.

“Every DB coach in the NFL is licking their chops to work with this guy. Size, length, burst, speed — there’s not a corner in NFL history with a better combination of those things,” Pro Football Focus wrote in its evaluation of Woolen.

2. He began his college career as a wide receiver.

Woolen, like Sherman, was a receiver early on in college, before UTSA coaches asked him to switch to defense as a sophomore at 2019. He admitted he was reluctant to play cornerback initially.

“I ended up falling in love with it … and now I’m here,” Woolen told Seattle reporters on Saturday.

Woolen, of course, is well aware of Sherman and his history with the Seahawks’ Legion of Boom.

“Now that you saw that, it really just clicked more. It’s crazy to kind of be in the same footsteps as him,” Woolen said. “Now it’s (about) what I do when I get there.”

3. He loves press coverage.

“At my school we did a lot of press and quarters (coverage), so I’ve been able to do,” he said. “But when it comes down to it, I love to press.”

Here’s The Ringer’s Danny Kelly assessment of Woolen’s coverage skills: “He lines up in a low crouch and is comfortable jamming receivers at the line, playing in mirror-and-match out of press looks, or in off coverage. He’s very patient in press, showing trust in his speed and make-up ability.”