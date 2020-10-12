This is getting ridiculous.

For the third time in just five games this season, the Seahawks pulled out a win in the game’s final minute.

The wild finish to Sunday night’s 27-26 win over the Vikings started with a defensive stop on fourth down in the red zone. And it ended like this:

Still can’t believe this. pic.twitter.com/CVL0szuKBZ — Seattle Times Sports (@SeaTimesSports) October 12, 2020

Quarterback and leading MVP candidate Russell Wilson found DK Metcalf for a 6-yard touchdown with just 15 seconds left for the win.

Are we even surprised anymore?

Here’s what the national media had to say about the Seahawks’ crazy, prime-time victory over the Vikings.

The Ringer’s Riley McAtee broke down Wilson’s “signature drive for his MVP sizzle reel.”

It was a remarkable drive for Wilson, especially given the offense’s ice-cold start to the game. Wilson’s final stat line—20-of-32 for 217 yards, three touchdowns, and one interception—might actually be one of his least impressive of the season, which is a good indication of how special his year has been so far. And while it’s still too early to really dig into the MVP race, his final drive keeps him neck-and-neck with Aaron Rodgers, especially since Rodgers has already turned in some special prime-time performances of his own.

Among The Star Tribune’s takeaways: “Maybe Russell Wilson has made his last red-zone mistake.”

The guy whose red-zone interception lost Super Bowl XLIX in the closing seconds is still one of the best red-zone quarterbacks in NFL history. … Since throwing that Super Bowl pick, Wilson has been picked off inside an opponent’s 20 only three times, including once by Eric Kendricks in 2018. Wilson has thrown 163 TD passes and eight interceptions in the red zone in 147 career games, including a 13-1 ratio this year.

NFL.com’s Grant Gordon says Sunday’s game was yet another chapter in Metcalf’s breakout season.

If you missed the memo, DK Metcalf has arrived. Still just 22, Metcalf’s rise has gone step for step, athletic catch for terrific throw with Wilson’s much-ballyhooed season. … Wilson’s emerging as the MVP frontrunner, but Metcalf’s doing a very large part in swaying the vote.

NFL analyst Brian Baldinger analyzed the Seahawks’ “epic” second-half comeback.

NFL writer Mike Freeman tweeted that it’s time to start rethinking Wilson’s career legacy.

It's really time to start framing Russell Wilson's career in an entirely different manner. He needs to be thought of the same way we do Brady and Rodgers…one of the top three best to ever play the position. — mike freeman (@mikefreemanNFL) October 12, 2020

CBS Sports wrote that the reason the Seahawks won was simple:

Their quarterback is the MVP, and his No. 1 wide receiver is a freak of nature. There’s no other way to put it. The Seahawks had a very ugly night, by their standards, and Russell Wilson was not perfect under center, initially struggling to lift Seattle out of an early-game funk. But then, with his back against the wall, No. 3 started slinging it like he’s done all year. … The Wilson-Metcalf duo, to put it simply, is magical. … Pete Carroll can rest easy knowing that, pretty or not, he’s got an undefeated squad with nearly unshakeable leaders.

MMQB’s Albert Breer wrote that “this is a different Seahawks team.”

And that’s, in part, because it can’t win with defense quite the same way it used to. Which is O.K., because they have the MVP of the league at quarterback and, finally, need to really lean on him. So credit to Pete Carroll for trusting OC Brian Schottenheimer to build an offense that highlights the growth of Russell Wilson as a quarterback, and credit to Schottenheimer for (as it was explained to me) tailoring the playbook to find plays and concepts that Wilson owns, which gives him the ability to adjust them on the fly. And credit to Wilson for setting this incredible pace. It goes without saying that the 13-play, 94-yard drive to knock off the Vikings was a masterpiece. But a lot went into it, and it should be fun see that part of the Seahawks’ game continue to grow.

ESPN’s Brady Henderson wrote that the Seahawks weren’t perfect, but the rest of their division is having its own issues, too.

The Seahawks won ugly Sunday night, but they’re sitting pretty at 5-0 for the first time in franchise history after beating Minnesota. There are concerns, to be sure. Their pass defense was gashed early in the season and their run defense got worked against the Vikings. For the first time this season, their red-hot offense was flat in the first half before scoring 21 consecutive points in the third quarter. But the Seahawks’ problems should be kept in context with the rest of the NFC West, with the San Francisco 49ers stumbling through an injury-riddled 2-3 start and the 3-2 Arizona Cardinals losing Chandler Jones to what might be a season-ending injury.