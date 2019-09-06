Hey, happy 100th, NFL!

Or as the Chicago fans at Soldier Field echoed Thursday night: booooooooo!

All right, so, not a great start to the NFL’s ballyhooed centennial season. And while we are trying not to overreact to one game here, we are convinced the Bears aren’t going to the Super Bowl with Mitchell Trubisky at quarterback. (OK, so we’re really not trying that hard.)

Of course, we are looking forward to the first Sunday of the season, to more inevitable overreactions, to more drama in Oakland (you can’t look away, right?) and to a few more boos. Speaking of, feel free to thumbs-down the No. 1 selection in the season’s first Times’ Ten NFL Power Rankings, and send all suggestions, complaints and Axe Body Spray reviews to our department’s outreach coordinator, Ryan Divish (rdivish@seattletimes.com).

1. New England Patriots

Sorry, had to do it. Forgive us, please. Yes, Tom Brady is 72 years old or whatever. And, yes, Gronk retired. But, you know, Bill Belichick and all that. (Again, sorry.)

2. Kansas City Chiefs

The Chiefs are the trendy pick to win the Super Bowl. The addition of Frank Clark ought to help one of the league’s worst defenses from 2018.

3. Los Angeles Rams

Are we sure that big deal for Jared Goff was a great idea? And what’s really going on with Todd Gurley? Do I start him (against my 9-year-old son) on my fantasy football team this weekend, or wait and see? I mean, I cannot lose to my 9-year-old Week 1.

4. Philadelphia Eagles

The Eagles, at 12-to-1, have the NFC’s second-best odds to win the Super Bowl (behind the Saints). What are the odds Carson Wentz is healthy for a full season?

5. New Orleans Saints

Drew Brees and the Saints come to Seattle Week 3 for what could be an early NFC Championship Game preview.

6. Pittsburgh Steelers

Seahawks head to Pittsburgh Week 2 for the first time since 2011. The Mariners are in Pittsburgh two days later to start a series vs. the Pirates. Who’s with me for a full week in the Steel City? (Umm, anyone?)

7. Seattle Seahawks

Jadeveon Clowney and Ziggy Ansah don’t figure to play a whole lot Sunday against the Bengals — and, well, the Seahawks probably won’t need them a whole lot Sunday against the Bengals. But they will in Weeks 2 and 3 against the Steelers and Saints, and then we’ll start to find out just how good this Seattle front seven can be.

8. Dallas Cowboys

If Ezekiel Elliott is worth $90 million, then Saquon Barkley is going to get the NFL’s first billion-dollar contract, isn’t he?

9. Cleveland Browns

The Browns are included here because they should be really good Baker Mayfield is my fantasy QB and science says if I send positive vibes his way I’ll beat my 9-year-old in our head-to-head matchup this weekend. Have I mentioned that I cannot lose to my 9-year-old in fantasy football?

10. Green Bay Packers

Tempted to put the Vikings here, or maybe the Browns, but let’s just go ahead and embrace the overreaction to Thursday’s win in Chicago.