Two of the most exciting young players in the NFL meet Sunday morning when Patrick Mahomes’ Chiefs and Lamar Jackson’s Ravens meet in Kansas City (10 a.m. PT, CBS). They’re also two of the top five teams here in our Times Ten rankings going into Week 3.

Last week’s rankings here.

1. New England Patriots

Through two games, the Patriots are No. 1 in the NFL in total defense, allowing 246 yards per. So they have that going for them.

2. Kansas City Chiefs

Mahomes and the KC offense looks like it’ll be just fine without Tyreek Hill for awhile.

3. Los Angeles Rams

Feels like Aaron Donald is going to run away with Defensive Player of the Year again.

4. Dallas Cowboys

We know all about the Cowboys’ offensive line and Ezekiel Elliott. But this is a telling stat: Dallas is averaging a 10.6 yards every time Dak Prescott drops back to pass, the most yards per dropback in the NFL. (Kansas City is second at 10.1.)

5. Baltimore Ravens

The Ravens, we’ll admit, might be a tad overrated here — they’ve played perhaps the two worst teams in the league (Miami and Arizona). But there’s no doubt Jackson (league-best 145.2 QB rating) is one of the NFL’s most exciting young players.

Advertising

6. Seattle Seahawks

Hawks catching some big breaks with injuries to Ben Roethlisberger and Drew Brees in back to back weeks, which could help set up a showdown of 4-0 teams when the Rams visit Seattle on Oct. 3.

7. Green Bay Packers

Former Husky cornerback Kevin King had a key interception in the end zone in the Packers’ win over the Vikings.

8. Philadelphia Eagles

Difficult to peg the Eagles. They’ll look great one quarter and awful the next.

9. New Orleans Saints

The Saints made signing Teddy Bridgewater a priority in the offseason, making him the highest-paid backup in the league. Can he prove his worth in Brees’ absence, starting Sunday at CenturyLink Field?

10. Los Angeles Chargers

Strange loss on the road in Detroit. Chargers were held to 10 points and were shut out in the second half.