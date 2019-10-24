Early game for the Seahawks again on Sunday, with a 10 a.m. PT kickoff in Atlanta (FOX).

That leaves plenty of time to recuperate for Week 8’s top matchup Sunday night, with Green Bay going to Kansas City. And there’s a lot of buzz that Patrick Mahomes might already be back, just over a week later, from a broken kneecap. Must see, indeed.

All right, right to The Times’ Ten:

1. New England Patriots (7-0)

The rich get richer: trade with Atlanta for Mohamed Sanu gives Tom Brady another (and needed) veteran target.

2. New Orleans Saints (6-1)

Saints have been this good without Drew Brees (who says he plans to return from a thumb injury this weekend) and with Alvin Kamara (ankle) limited.

3. San Francisco 49ers (6-0)

Niners held Washington to no points and 154 yards (in the mud) last weekend, the third consecutive game in which San Francisco held an opponent to seven or fewer points and 200 or fewer yards, per ESPN.

4. Green Bay Packers (6-1)

Packers have transitioned just fine with first-year head coach Matt LaFleur’s system, but the real surprise is Green Bay’s top-10 defense (allowing 19.9 points per game).

5. Minnesota Vikings (5-2)

Entering their Thursday night game, the Vikings have three-game winning streak, in wihch Kirk Cousins has passer ratings of 138.6, 138.4 and 141.5 — and leads the league with a rating of 114.3 (just head of Russell Wilson’s 114.1).

6. Kansas City Chiefs (5-2)

Who knew Matt Moore was still in the league? The 35-year-old former Oregon State QB, with just five starts under in belt since 2012, is expected to start vs. Green Bay if Mahomes is unable to go.

7. Baltimore Ravens (5-2)

Ravens are off this week, giving them extra time to prepare for their Week 9 home game against the Patriots.

8. Seattle Seahawks (5-2)

Tyler Lockett has become a true No. 1 receiver. He’s on pace to finish the season with 91 receptions for 1,176 yards and nine TDs. That’ll do.

9. Dallas Cowboys (4-3)

Dallas beat up on the Eagles to regain control of the NFC East, and now should run away with that division.

10. Houston Texans (4-3)

Should maybe probably put the Colts here — they did just beat the Texans — but it would be wise to not overlook Deshaun Watson.