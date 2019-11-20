With six weeks left in the NFL regular season, the MVP race appears to be narrowed to two names: Russell Wilson and Lamar Jackson.

Jackson, Baltimore’s dynamic second-year QB, has for the first time become the odds-on favorite to win the award, leap-frogging ahead of Wilson in Vegas sportsbooks this week.

In the Ravens’ 41-7 thumping of Houston on Sunday, Jackson completed 17 of 24 passes for 222 yards and four touchdowns, and he rushed for 86 yards on nine carries. In 10 games this season, Jackson is completing 66.3% of his passes for 2,258 yards with 19 touchdowns and five interceptions. He also ranks 10th in the league (among all rushers) with 788 yards on the ground and six scores.

Wilson and the Seahawks were idle last week. In 10 games, Wilson leads the NFL in touchdown passes (23), total touchdowns (26) and passer rating (114.9).

This week’s MVP odds, via Caesars Sportsbook:

Lamar Jackson, Ravens: +140

Russell Wilson, Seahawks: +200

Aaron Rodgers, Packers: +900

Patrick Mahomes, Chiefs: +1000

Dak Prescott, Cowboys: +1000

Kirk Cousins, Vikings: +1500

All right, onto this week’s Times’ Ten Power Rankings:

1. Baltimore Ravens (8-2)

The Ravens themselves were surprised at just how dominant they were against a good Texans team. “I hope nobody on the team gets offended,” Earl Thomas said afterward. “I didn’t think we were going to do them like that.”

2. New England Patriots (9-1)

Tom Brady expressed frustration this week about a New England offense that ranks 16th in the league. The Patriots’ next three games: vs. Cowboys, at Texans, vs. Chiefs.

3. Seattle Seahawks (8-2)

Seahawks head to Philadelphia to face a top-10 Eagles defense. Since 2012, the Seahawks’ 46 regular-season wins in November, December and January are the most in the NFL.

4. San Francisco 49ers (9-1)

How much longer can the Niners hold onto the top spot in the NFC West? Their next three games: vs. Packers, at Ravens, at Saints.

5. Green Bay Packers (8-2)

It’s the other Aaron in the Packers’ backfield — Aaron Jones — who has been the catalyst in Green Bay’s turnaround. Jones has 14 touchdowns from scrimmage, tied with Christian McCaffrey for the most in the NFL.

6. New Orleans Saints (8-2)

After their debacle the week before against Atlanta, the Saints’ game plan against Tampa Bay seemed pretty simple: Get the ball to Alvin Kamara. It worked. Kamara had 122 yards from scrimmage on 23 touches in a 34-17 victory.

7. Minnesota Vikings (8-3)

The Vikings rallied from a 20-0 halftime deficit against Denver on Sunday and are now 5-0 at home.

8. Kansas City Chiefs (7-4)

Travis Kelce surpassed 6,000 yards receiving in KC’s Monday night victory over the Chargers. He did so in his 91st career game, the fastest to 6,000 yards by a tight end in NFL history.

9. Dallas Cowboys (6-4)

You think Jerry Jones wishes he had wrapped up that new deal for Dak Prescott before the season?

10. Houston Texans (6-4)

Deshaun Watson was sacked seven times in the loss to Baltimore, but the Texans don’t have time for a pity party. First place in the AFC South is on the line against Indianapolis on Thursday night.