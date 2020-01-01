How far do the Seahawks fall (spoiler: not far) in this week’s Times Ten Power Rankings after their bumbling finish Sunday against San Francisco?

And how far do the Patriots fall (spoiler: very far) after their stunning stumble against Miami in the regular-season finale?

This week’s Times Ten:

1. Baltimore Ravens (14-2)

The Ravens enter the playoffs as the 9/4 betting favorite to win Super Bowl LIV. After a resting Lamar Jackson, Earl Thomas and others in Week 17, they’ll also enter the playoffs well-rested after a bye this weekend.

2. New Orleans Saints (13-3)

Best news for the Saints: Alvin Kamara, slowed by ankle and knee injuries earlier in the season, looks refreshed for the playoffs. He scored four touchdowns and averaged 6.2 yards per touch in the final two games.

3. San Francisco 49ers (13-3)

Among all cornerbacks, Richard Sherman finished with the lowest passer rating allowed in the NFL since 2006, according to Pro Football Focus.

4. Kansas City Chiefs (12-4)

You heard it here: Chiefs will win Super Bowl LIV in Miami on Feb. 2.

5. Green Bay Packers (13-3)

Packers feel like the least-formidable 13-win team in NFL history.

6. Tennessee Titans (9-7)

Words you never thought you’d read: Ryan Tannehill will go into New England and upset the Patriots in a playoff game.

7. Seattle Seahawks (11-5)

Seahawks limp into the playoffs having lost three of their last four. They’ll face an Eagles team that has won four straight.

8. New England Patriots (12-4)

End of a dynasty? Never mind their geriatric QB. Bigger concern for Patriots might be that their vaunted defense couldn’t stop hapless Miami in a must-have game on Sunday.

9. Houston Texans (10-6)

The Texans, depending on the day, somehow seem both good enough to make a push to the AFC title game and bad enough to get blown out at home by Buffalo this weekend.

10. Buffalo Bills (10-6)

Who would have guessed Josh Allen would emerge as the second-best QB in the 2018 draft class (behind Lamar Jackson)?