The chase for the top seeds in the NFC is as tight and intriguing as it’s been in, well, maybe ever. This ought to be a fun final two weekends of the regular season.

OK, right to The Times’ Ten:

1. Baltimore Ravens (12-2)

Lamar Jackson threw five touchdown passes in a romp of the Jets and (sorry, Seahawks fans) probably locked up the MVP in the process.

2. New Orleans Saints (11-3)

Drew Brees became the NFL’s all-time leader in touchdown passes in a dominant showing Monday night, and in his last three games Brees has completed 76 of 100 passes with 10 touchdowns, zero interceptions and a passer rating of 133.75.

3. Seattle Seahawks (11-3)

The patchwork defense did just enough to hold on in Carolina. Can the Seahawks keep it together for two more regular-season games, likely without free safety Quandre Diggs (ankle)?

4. San Francisco 49ers (11-3)

In their stunning last-second loss to Atlanta, Pro Bowl tight end George Kittle (13 catches, 134 yards) was targeted on 17 of Jimmy Garoppolo’s 34 pass attempts. 49ers receivers combined for four catches for 49 yards in the game, per the San Francisco Chronicle.

5. Kansas City Chiefs (10-4)

The Chiefs have two winnable games to close out the regular season (at Bears and vs. Chargers), but they’ll need a New England loss (at home vs. Bills or Dolphins) to jump to the No. 2 seed in the AFC playoffs.

Advertising

6. Green Bay Packers (11-3)

The rest of the league isn’t quite convinced, but Aaron Rodgers is confident in his team. “We have the inside track at the two seed,” he told ESPN this week. “Obviously, we have an opportunity to wrap up the division next week, which guarantees a home game and the third seed, at worst. I like our chances. I like our football team.”

7. Minnesota Vikings (10-4)

Dalvin Cook aggravated a shoulder injury Sunday and is questionable to play in the final two regular-season games, per ESPN.

8. New England Patriots (11-3)

Could these be Tom Brady’s final few weeks in New England? Brady was just 15 for 29 for 128 yards against the Bengals (yes, the Bengals), and his 6.5 yards per pass attempt this season are his lowest since 2002.

9. Buffalo Bills (10-4)

Their game isn’t pretty, but the Bills’ rugged style should give them a shot to win a game (or two) in the playoffs.

10. Houston Texans (9-5)

Good news for Houston’s defense: The Texans haven’t ruled out the potential return of star defensive end J.J. Watt (torn pectoral muscle) for the playoffs.