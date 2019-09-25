Spoiler alert: The Seahawks are, for the first time this season, out of The Times’ Ten NFL Power Rankings.

That should be obvious to anyone who watched the debacle Sunday against the Saints.

This is pretty obvious too: New England and Kansas City are the top two teams in the NFL right now, and one could make a strong case for either one at No. 1.

We’ll give the nod again to the Patriots here because of their league-best defense … and because of a tissue-soft schedule that should have them undefeated until at least November.

Last week’s rankings here.

1. New England Patriots

How good have the Patriots been? The data from Football Outsiders suggests New England is off to one of the best three-game starts in the NFL since 1986. (Interesting to note that the 2013 Seahawks are also in the top 10 of that list for 3-0 starts).

2. Kansas City Chiefs

Reigning MVP Patrick Mahomes’ numbers through three games: 10 touchdowns, 0 interceptions, 1,195 yards and a league-leading 134.9 QB rating. That’s not fair.

3. Dallas Cowboys

Cowboys are in New Orleans for a Sunday night showdown that could be the best matchup of Week 4.

4 . Los Angeles Rams

Jared Goff has been mostly just OK since signing his new contract: 4 TDs, 3 INTs, 84.5 QB rating.

5. Green Bay Packers

Next three weeks will tell us just how good the Packers are: They host the Eagles (Thursday night); travel to Dallas; and host Detroit.

6. Baltimore Ravens

Ravens faltered in Kansas City — no shame in that — but they could really take control of the AFC North with games against the Browns, Steelers and Bengals over the next three weeks (followed by a trip to Seattle on Oct. 20).

7. New Orleans Saints

Teddy “Two Gloves” Bridgewater wasn’t great against the Seahawks, but he did enough (i.e., he got the ball to Alvin Kamara) and should keep the Saints afloat until Drew Brees returns.

8. Houston Texans

Texans’ only loss came at the hands of Brees’ magic on Monday night in their season opener.

9. Minnesota Vikings

Dalvin Cook has been one of the best backs in the league, with 375 yards, 6.6 yards per carry and 4 TDs through three games.

10. Chicago Bears

With that defense, the Bears don’t need much from Mitch Trubisky … and they shouldn’t be asking him to do much either.

In: Texans, Vikings, Bears

Out: Seahawks, Eagles, Chargers