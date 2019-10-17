How good is the NFC?

Or put another way: How much better is the NFC than the AFC?

According to NFL Research, the NFC has a combined record 49-40-2 — the second-highest winning percentage through six weeks since 2002. Eleven of 16 teams in the NFC have a .500 record or better.

The AFC, meanwhile, has a combined record of 41-50 — the second-lowest winning percentage through six weeks since 2002. Seven of 16 teams in the AFC have a .500 record or better.

(We did our own math. It all adds up.)

OK, onto The Times’ Ten:

1. New England Patriots (6-0)

The key figures for the Patriots’ top-ranked defense: one touchdown allowed, 14 interceptions, zero competent quarterbacks faced.

2. New Orleans Saints (5-1)

Saints now 4-0 since Drew Brees’ thumb injury, and their defense seems to get better each week.

3. San Francisco 49ers (5-0)

Is it too early to get excited for the Niners-Seahawks Monday night matchup in Santa Clara on Nov. 11?

4. Seattle Seahawks (5-1)

Advanced analytics site FootballOutsiders has Seattle offense ranked No. 3 in the NFL (and defense No. 18).

5. Kansas City Chiefs (4-2)

Frank Clark has 12 tackles, one sack, one forced fumble and one interception in his first six games for KC.

6. Houston Texans (4-2)

Deshaun Watson (12 TD, 3 INT, 107.9 rating) emerging as Russell Wilson’s top challenger in the MVP race.

7. Green Bay Packers (5-1)

Thanks to some dubious officiating Monday night, the Packers are in first place in the rugged NFC North — but for how long?

8. Minnesota Vikings (4-2)

Stefon Diggs finally broke out Sunday against the Eagles, posting seven catches for 167 yards and three TDs.

9. Buffalo Bills (4-1)

Yes, Buffalo has a quality loss (16-10 to New Englad) … but still no quality wins. Did we mention the AFC is meh this season?

10. Baltimore Ravens (4-2)

Ravens rank No. 1 in the NFL in total offense (450.7), rushing offense (205) and No. 2 in scoring (30.7).