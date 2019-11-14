How valuable was the Seahawks’ instant-classic Monday Night Football win against the 49ers?

Here’s one way to quantify it: Two weeks ago, with Seattle sitting at 6-2 at the season’s midpoint, FiveThirtyEight.com projected the Seahawks would finish with a 10-6 record, giving them a 47% chance of making the playoffs, a 17% chance of winning the NFC West and a 2% chance of winning the Super Bowl.

And now?

After their overtime win over the 49ers, the Seahawks are 8-2 and just a half-game back of San Francisco (8-1) atop the NFC West. FiveThirtyEight.com now gives Seattle an 82% chance to make the playoffs, a 43% chance to win the division and 5% to win the Super Bowl.

So, yeah, pretty good win Monday night, right?

Continuing this exercise a little further, the Seahawks would have a 94% chance of making the playoffs with a Week 12 win at Philadelphia and a 56% chance to win the division. So, indeed, the stakes will only continue to get higher for this team.

So how high did the Seahawks climb in this week’s Times’ Ten Power Rankings?

1. Baltimore Ravens (7-2)

Russell Wilson and the Seahawks are off this weekend, so Lamar Jackson will have a prime opportunity to further his MVP case against Houston (our pick for the Week 11’s top matchup).

2. New England Patriots (8-1)

Nick Saban would have been proud of the Patriots’ cotton-candy schedule in the first half of the season. After their blowout loss to the Ravens, New England next four weeks look like this: at Eagles, vs. Cowboys, at Houston, vs. Chiefs.

3. Seattle Seahawks (8-2)

The Seahawks have won three games this season after trailing by 10 points or more. They came back from a 20-6 deficit at Cleveland; a 21-7 deficit vs. Tampa Bay; and a 10-0 hole at San Francisco.

4. San Francisco 49ers (8-1)

The Seahawks shut down the 49ers’ run game and made Jimmy Garoppolo look like, well, like what he is: an average NFL QB. The Seahawks sacked Garoppolo five times, intercepted him once (Quandre Diggs) and dropped more three potential interceptions late in the game.

5. Green Bay Packers (8-2)

Green Bay’s defense has been an issue — the Packers are allowing 6.0 yards per play (27th in the NFL) and are ranked 28th against the pass — but it came up with a huge goal-line stop of Christian McCaffrey at the end of their victory over Carolina.

6. New Orleans Saints (7-2)

The Saints’ 26-9 loss to Atlanta at home will go down as the most perplexing game of this NFL season.

7. Houston Texans (6-3)

Per NFL Research, Houston’s Deshaun Watson and Baltimore’s Jackson are the first QBs in NFL history with at least 15 passing TDs, five rushing TDs and a 100-plus passer rating in their team’s first nine games. Watson: 18 pass TD, 5 rush TD, 107.1 rating. Jackson: 15 pass TD, 6 rush TD, 101.7 rating.

8. Minnesota Vikings (7-3)

Dalvin Cook leads the NFL in rushing yards (991) and total yards from scrimmage (1,415 yards).

9. Kansas City Chiefs (6-4)

Chiefs have lost four of their last six games — yes, Patrick Mahomes’ knee injury is a factor — and suddenly their next two games (vs. Chargers and vs. Raiders) feel like must-wins if they want to win the AFC West.

10. Dallas Cowboys (5-4)

Still confused about this Dallas team? You’re not alone. Cowboys are 2-4 after a 3-0 start to the season.