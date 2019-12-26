Happy holidays, everyone! Let’s jump right to the rankings this week:

1. Baltimore Ravens (13-2)

With the AFC’s No. 1 seed secure, Lamar Jackson will rest for Sunday’s regular-season finale against Pittsburgh. Jackson’s stats this year: 3,127 yards, 36 passing TD, 6 interceptions, 1,206 yards rushing, 7 rushing TDs.

2. New Orleans Saints (12-3)

Michael Thomas broke the NFL record for single-season receptions, now at 145, and he still has one more game to play.

3. San Francisco 49ers (12-3)

Niners linebacker Fred Warner on the return of Marshawn Lynch: “Dude is a beast, to say the least.”

4. Kansas City Chiefs (11-4)

With a much-improved defense, the Chiefs look as good a bet as anyone to win the Super Bowl.

5. Green Bay Packers (12-3)

Green Bay’s Aaron Jones alone outgained Minnesota’s offense, as he rushed for 154 yards and two TDs Monday night. The Packers held the Vikings to just 139 yards of total offense.

Advertising

6. New England Patriots (12-3)

The Patriots need only a win over the 4-11 Dolphins to secure a first-round bye for the 10th year in a row.

7. Seattle Seahawks (11-4)

Can Beast Mode be the difference in one of the biggest regular-season games in Seahawks’ history? We’re about to find out.

8. Houston Texans (10-5)

Bills-Texans matchup in Houston could be the most intriguing game of the Wild Card round next week.

9. Buffalo Bills (10-5)

Buffalo has the NFL’s No. 2-ranked defense and just might have the game’s best cornerback in Tre’Davious White.

10. Minnesota Vikings (10-5)

Kirk Cousins is now 0-9 in his career on Monday Night Football.