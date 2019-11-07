Let’s get right into week’s rankings:

1. San Francisco 49ers (8-0)

The Niners are the league’s last undefeated team, and Jimmy Garoppolo is coming off the best game of his career heading into Monday’s matchup against the Seahawks.

2. Baltimore Ravens (6-2)

Back-to-back wins against the Seahawks and Patriots (with a bye in between) vaults the Ravens into the ‘best team in the league’ conversation.

3. New England Patriots (8-1)

That vaunted New England defense allowed the Ravens to rush for more than 200 yards.

4. New Orleans Saints (7-1)

Saints are probably placed too low here, particularly with a top-five defense.

5. Seattle Seahawks (7-2)

Per NFL Research, Russell Wilson is the first QB in the Super Bowl era with 22 passing touchdown and one or fewer interceptions in his team’s first nine games of a season.

6. Kansas City Chiefs (6-3)

Matt Moore, the 35-year-old career backup, probably earned himself another five years in the league after a solid two-week showing as Patrick Mahomes’ fill-in.

Advertising

7. Green Bay Packers (7-2)

Too high here? Green Bay’s 26-11 loss at the Chargers was brutally ugly.

8. Minnesota Vikings (6-3)

Vikings go to Dallas for a Sunday night game this week, then host Denver before coming to Seattle for the Dec. 2 Monday night game.

9. Houston Texans (6-3)

Texans’ first game — a 26-3 thumping of Garden Minshew and the Jaguars in London — went about as well as they could have hoped.

10. Dallas Cowboys (5-3)

Did that black cat at MetLife Stadium turn the tide for the Cowboys’ season?