The Seahawks did indeed make a move involving their defensive line on Tuesday. But it wasn’t quite the splash fans may have been hoping for.

While those who watch the team may be hoping for an addition of some kind to try to improve the balky pass rush, Seattle’s only move was a subtraction, waiving tackle Anthony Rush.

Rush, signed to the practice squad in September and later to the 53, played in four games for the Seahawks this year and had a sack against Miami.

But he was inactive the last two game while dealing with a knee injury. Seattle could be hoping he clears waivers and can return to the practice squad.

The Seahawks did not make a corresponding move, meaning that for now they have an opening on the 53-player roster.

One obvious thought is that the Seahawks could fill that by promoting veteran Damon “Snacks’’ Harrison to the 53 this week. Harrison has been on the practice squad the last two weeks with the team saying he needed to get into football shape after not being with a team since last season.

Seattle, though, could also wait to elevate Harrison off the PS for Sunday’s game against the 49ers. Seattle at some point figures to also promote veteran linebacker Mychal Kendricks off the PS, though he also could just be elevated twice before he has to go on the 53.

Or maybe the Seahawks have something else in mind for that spot.

One player whom that spot won’t go to is veteran defensive end Everson Griffen.

Griffen has long been speculated as a possible target of the Seahawks, due in part to having played for coach Pete Carroll at USC.

Rumors swirled in the past 24 hours whether Seattle might make a run at him after it was reported that Dallas would entertain trade offers for him.

The Cowboys did indeed trade Griffen on Tuesday — but to Detroit for a conditional sixth-round pick that reportedly could become a fifth.

Detroit will also take on what could be roughly $3 million in cash commitments and cap as they will assume $1.75 million in Griffen’s base salary and could pay out another roughly $1.6 million in per-game roster bonuses.

That might have been too much for the Seahawks to consider as Seattle has a listed $3.3 million in cap space remaining — less than all but four other teams — according to OvertheCap.com (Detroit had more than $17 million before the trade).

Griffen spent the previous 10 years with the Vikings, where he had 74½ sacks, before becoming a free agent in February and eventually signing with Dallas on a one-year deal worth up to $6 million.

Seattle was rumored to be interested in Griffen at the time, but the Seahawks instead signed Bruce Irvin and Benson Mayowa in March, while at the time also holding out hope of re-signing Jadeveon Clowney (Griffen eventually signed in August with the Cowboys. He had 2½ sacks in seven games this year with Dallas).

With the trade deadline looming on Nov. 3, though, the Seahawks will surely continue to see if there’s something they can do to improve the defense.

“I would tell you like I always tell you guys, and this is just the facts, we’re in on everything we can know of,’’ Carroll said Monday.