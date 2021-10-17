PITTSBURGH — The Seahawks’ season wasn’t just slipping away, it was going down with a pitiable vengeance. The Seahawks were as feeble in the first half as every worst-case scenario of Seattle without Russell Wilson.

It looked as grim as possible, a rout in the making. The Steelers led by two touchdowns, which seemed to be a gateway to a much more decisive pounding.

And then a little magic, a little vintage hard-pounding run game, a little controversy, a little kookiness, and poof, the Seahawks somehow found themselves in overtime, with a golden opportunity to pull out an incredible, and incredibly galvanizing, victory.

But instead of the humbling defeat they once appeared headed toward, or the miracle win they nearly conjured up out of thin air, the Seahawks ended up with an excruciating loss that was so much harder to digest.

That’s because of how far they came back, how close they came to pulling off what would have been one of the more rousing victories in recent memory — and how utterly damaging the 23-20 overtime defeat Sunday night was.

“They really, really deserved a chance to win this game,” said Seahawks coach Pete Carroll, whose postgame oration with filled with appreciation for the gritty comeback effort of his team, tempered by the frustration of the ultimate outcome. “Gosh dang, I’m so proud of these guys.”

It was a fumble by fill-in quarterback Geno Smith on Seattle’s second possession of overtime, on the first play after a stellar three-and-out by Seattle’s resurgent defense, that did them in. Needing only to drive close enough for a field goal to clinch the win, Smith instead had the ball stripped by the latest gamewrecker of the pass-rushing Watt family — T.J. — who forced the ball loose deep in Seahawks territory.

Teammate Devin Bush fell on it, and it was just a matter of moments until Chris Boswell clinched the Steelers’ win with a 37-yard field goal.

It’s one thing to be on the wrong end of a rout that you can chalk up to simply being outmanned by a better team. But this was a game that, for all the struggles of the first half, was there for the taking by the Seahawks.

Instead, it slipped out of their grasp, and their season is on the verge of doing the same. Those close games that the Seahawks always seem to find a way to win in past years? This season already the Seahawks have lost two in overtime, and find themselves with a 2-4 record, alone in last place in the NFC West, four games off the division lead.

It’s a dire predicament. Carroll, however, believes the Seahawks reached deep within themselves Sunday to find something that will carry them through this stretch of games without Wilson, and beyond.

“This is the perfect illustration to show us that it ain’t ever over, and how you start isn’t how you finish,” he said. “It was a beautiful thing. Everyone had to hang to do that. All the effort, all the plays, the come-through, the heart.”

Everything, as Carroll noted with a wince, except the desperately needed victory.

It was an outcome that in the end was diminished in importance by a scary injury to Seahawks defense end Darrell Taylor that left him motionless on the ground after a running play by Pittsburgh’s Najee Harris in the fourth quarter.

After several minutes of being attended to by doctors and other medical personnel, Taylor was strapped to a stretcher as the entire squad of both teams surrounded him somberly. The early reports on Taylor are encouraging, Carroll said after the game — a clear CT scan. He was to fly back to Seattle with the team.

Obviously, Wilson’s importance to the Seahawks should never be taken for granted. No matter how mightily they struggle, despite whatever deficiency is most crippling at the moment, the presence of No. 3 always gives them a fighting chance.

It’s a credit to the game management of Smith that they still had a fighting chance after being outgained 177-65 in the first half, when the Steelers held the ball more than twice as long as the Seahawks: 20:45 compared to 9:15.

It was the running attack of Alex Collins, and the sudden dominance of Seattle’s offensive line, specifically, that awakened the Seahawks in the third quarter and spurred them on two scoring drives that changed the calibration of the game. Smith finished with 209 yards and one touchdown on 23 of 32 passing.

“He gave us a chance to win,” Carroll said. “Geno knew this was an extraordinary opportunity for him, and he wanted to show he could come through. Unfortunately, he was not able to finish. But this game was not too big for him.”

Still, Smith and the Seahawks will look back at several junctures in the fourth quarter and beyond that will cause them pain to relive.

On a third-and-two from the Steelers’ 7, driving toward a go-ahead touchdown in the fourth quarter, Smith was sacked for a 15-yard loss, forcing Seattle to settle for a game-tying field goal.

Then, after a Ben Roethlisberger fumble gave them the ball at Pittsburgh’s 35 with another golden opportunity to move ahead, a holding penalty negated a 15-yard Collins run. The Seahawks wound up having to punt, setting up a wild final few minutes of regulation in which the Seahawks watched Jamal Adams just miss an interception that would have put them in primo position to win.

Instead, it was a field goal by Jason Myers as time ran out that forced overtime. And it was that fateful hit by Watt that kept the Seahawks from winning it. Inopportune turnovers have been a career nemesis for Smith, but Carroll said of this one, “He got hammered. He got smoked.”

The Seahawks showed on this night that they have the wherewithal to compete while Wilson is relegated to calling coin tosses in street clothes (he was 2 for 2, for the record).

But in the wake of another crippling defeat, that was negligible solace.