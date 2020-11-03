Clearing out a logjam at the tight-end position, the Seahawks are reportedly set to release veteran Luke Willson on Tuesday, according to Adam Schefter of ESPN.

Willson was drafted by Seattle in the fifth round in 2013 and part of the team’s Super Bowl champion squad that year, emerging as a fan favorite along the way with an outgoing personality and helping coin the Techno Thursday practice theme.

Willson, though, may remain with the team on the 16-man practice squad as players with any level of experience are now eligible, so this may not necessarily be the end for Willson in Seattle, but just a different role for the time being.

After spending a year in Detroit in 2018, Willson returned to the Seahawks in 2019 and then made the team again this year in fall camp after re-signing as a free agent.

But the return to health of rookie Colby Parkinson, who was activated to the roster Saturday, meant Seattle had five tight ends on its 53-player roster, and it figured that wouldn’t last long.

Seattle also needed to create two openings on its roster this week to fit in defensive ends Carlos Dunlap and Rasheem Green. Green is expected to come off Injured Reserve this week and Dunlap will go on the roster once he passes through the league’s COVID-19 intake protocol.

Seattle learned Monday that end Damontre Moore has been suspended for six games for violating the league’s policy on performance-enhancing drugs. The release of Willson would create the other opening.

That Willson will be released suggests the team will keep Jacob Hollister, who has been the subject of trade rumors. Tuesday is the NFL trade deadline.

Seattle also has Greg Olsen and Will Dissly as its top two tight ends.

Willson, 30, had played just 10 snaps on offense this season and has not had a pass thrown his way, but he has 97 receptions for 1,208 yards and 11 touchdowns in his Seahawks career.