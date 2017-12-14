Seahawks coaches say the offense is markedly better now than when the team played the Rams earlier this season.

When the Seahawks beat the Rams 16-10 on Oct. 8 in Los Angeles, they did so despite gaining just 241 yards, their second-lowest total of the season.

Seattle hasn’t been held below that number since then (the lowest of the season is 225 at Green Bay in the opener and the lowest since then is 287 at Arizona).

And as the two teams prepare to play again Sunday at CenturyLink Field in a game that will go a long way toward deciding who will win the NFC West (if Seattle doesn’t win the game then it would have to go 2-0 the final two while the Rams go 0-2, otherwise Los Angeles would take the division) one narrative is how different the Seahawks are offensively now.

“It’s a different offense I believe,’’ said offensive coordinator Darrell Bevell on Wednesday. “We’ve come a long way; they’ve come a long way, and we have come a long way. That’s a long time ago that game, we’ve evolved in a lot of ways passing game-wise, we’ve also been trying to find the running game, and you can see it kind of starting to come together with what we just talked about in the continuity that we have. I like the direction that’s heading in as well.”

Seattle will have three different offensive starters Sunday than it did in the first game — three-time Pro Bowler Duane Brown at left tackle for first-year Rees Odhiambo who as an injury replacement for George Fant, second-round pick Ethan Pocic at right guard for Oday Aboushi, and Mike Davis at tailback for Eddie Lacy.

And while Luke Joeckel remains at left guard, the first Rams game was the final game he played before it was decided he needed to have a cleanup surgery on his knee. Joeckel has recovered and played three games since then and both Joeckel and coaches say he is better now than he was then as a result.

“I know our left tackle, we have one of the better left tackles in the game, so that’s a huge upgrade for us,’’ Bevell said. “Ethan is at a different spot, but he has gotten a lot of games under his belt, so he’s more seasoned and he’s been playing with (right tackle) Germain (Ifedi) on that side a game or two here, so they’re starting to feel it. Luke has been back and they’re starting to feel it, so I think it’s definitely a better offensive line as a whole and the time that they have had together is only helping them.”

Do the numbers bear out that the Seattle offense is demonstrably better now with the Brown-Joeckel left side and Davis at tailback?

It sort of depends on the number.

It also depends on how much stock you put in what is a pretty small sample size of three games and the context— Seattle has played what are statistically two of the top five defenses in the NFL in the last two weeks in Philadelphia and Jacksonville. The first game in this period was at San Francisco, which ranks 23rd.

Unquestionably, it’s the fact that Seattle has moved the ball decently against two highly-ranked defenses the last two weeks that has coaches excited.

And in one significant area there has been unequivocal improvement.

In the three full games Seattle has played with Brown and Joeckel on the left side, Russell Wilson has been sacked just four times. Wilson was sacked 26 times in the first 10 games and at least twice in all but two games.

And the left side has been the key to that. According to Pro Football Focus, Wilson had 36 dropbacks Sunday at Jacksonville against a team that came into the game leading the NFL with 45 sacks. And according to PFF he was pressured 11 times, with nine coming from the right side of Ifedi and Pocic, meaning the left side almost pitched a shutout.

What has also gotten better is the running game. Seattle tied a season-high with 5.9 yards per rush against Jacksonville (Seattle also had 5.9 against Indianapolis and Atlanta) and in three games with the Brown-Joeckel left side is averaging 110.6 yards rushing per game and 4.2 per attempt. Seattle was at 104.2 per game and 4.0 per attempt prior to the San Francisco game.

But more telling is that Seattle has gotten more out of its tailback run game.

Seattle has 219 yards rushing on 58 attempts from its tailbacks the last three games — 3.7 per attempt — with Davis getting 130 on 32, or 4.06 per attempt.

Seattle’s tailbacks averaged just 3.2 per attempt the first 10 games.

Also a little better is Seattle’s yards per play — 5.7 the last three games compared to 5.5 until then — helped greatly by the fourth quarter touchdown passes of 74 and 61 yards at Jacksonville. Seattle’s average of 343 yards in the last three games is below the 367 of the first 10.

But getting 401 against a Jacksonville team that came into the game first in the NFL allowing 282.5 per game was encouraging (even if the view in Jacksonville is that that number might have looked the same as ever if not for the two big pass plays at the end. Seattle had 245 yards when it trailed 27-10 with 10 minutes remaining).

Here’s one thing that hasn’t changed — points per game.

Seattle was averaging 24.2 in its first 10 games and has scored exactly 24 in each of its last three.

What also has changed is Seattle’s defense, which no longer has Richard Sherman and Kam Chancellor and might not have Bobby Wagner and K.J. Wright, meaning that what’s not in question is that the offense will almost certainly need to be better than it was two months ago for the Seahawks to win Sunday.