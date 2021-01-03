We’ll start with the good, because there is a whole lot of it.

The Seahawks beat the 49ers, 26-23, on Sunday to earn their fourth straight victory and finish the season 12-4. They had two receivers set franchise single-season records — Tyler Lockett for receptions (100) and DK Metcalf for receiving yards (1,303).

Their defense had another fine day, reeling off three sacks and forcing a key fourth-quarter fumble. And for the second straight week, Seattle didn’t turn the ball over.

No, the win didn’t improve the Seahawks’ playoff seeding, as the Packers and Saints each won Sunday, too. But that Week 17 victory did provide a pleasant punctuation to a tumultuous season.

“This season, just of life, has been a journey. It’s been crazy in so many different ways,” Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson said. “We can not take for granted having 12 wins, and finding ways to win.”

Nine times this season, the Seahawks have won by one score or less. Those wins included touchdown passes in the final seconds and defensive stands on fourth-and-inches.

Advertising

The Seahawks’ plus-88 point differential is ninth in the NFL — and that’s with a 40-3 victory over the Jets. Save for the Titans, every team with at least 11 wins has a better differential.

But this team, as Wilson said, finds a way. And that poise under pressure should benefit Seattle in the postseason.

Plus, Seattle’s defense has blossomed into one of the stingiest in the NFL. It has allowed just 128 points over its past eight games — good for 16 per contest.

It was the “D” that led the Seahawks during their Super Bowl runs last decade, and that side of the ball has peaked at the perfect time.

But then, there is the bad — because, yes, there’s some of that, too.

Some of it pertains to safety Jamal Adams’ health. The Seahawks’ Pro Bowler injured his shoulder in the second half and grimaced from the sideline for the remainder of the game.

Advertising

Seahawks coach Pete Carroll said the initial prognosis from the team’s training staff was that he’ll play next week vs. the Rams, but that’s no guarantee. And given how much he has contributed to the defense (his 9½ sacks are the most ever by a defensive back — and he missed four games), his loss would be monumental.

Then, there is the matter of Wilson, whose numbers and efficiency have been modest in the second half of the season. Only once in the past five games has he put up a passer rating over 100, and that came against the 2-14 Jets.

Sunday, he went 20 for 36 with 181 yards — good for 5 yards per throw. The week before he was 18 for 27 for 121 yards — good for 4.5 yards per throw.

This isn’t simply a case of his role being reduced for the sake of balancing the passing and running game. This looks more like a mini-slump occurring just as the Seahawks head into the postseason.

Of course, Wilson did lead three consecutive touchdown drives Sunday in the fourth quarter, when the Seahawks trailed by 10 at one point. He also had two touchdown passes while posting his second consecutive turnover-free day.

So while others might be concerned about the offense, Carroll — at least outwardly — is not.

Advertising

“You guys (media members), you’re wondering about it, but I’m not worried about it,” said Carroll, whose team went nearly 49 minutes without scoring a touchdown Sunday. “We are going to keep playing and try to play really good football, not give it to them and play championship ball and see how far that takes us.”

There is no shortage of weapons on this Seahawks team. As much attention as Metcalf has gotten throughout the year, Lockett reminded everyone of his talent with his 12-reception, 90-yard day Sunday.

The defense, meanwhile, has three Pro Bowlers in Adams, linebacker Bobby Wagner and safety Quandre Diggs — not to mention one of the best pass rushes in the league.

There is much to be optimistic about if you’re a fan. But Sunday’s game did leave just enough room for concern.

With the Seahawks, though, would you expect anything different?