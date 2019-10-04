The Seahawks’ wild win over the Rams scored big ratings for FOX and had the football world abuzz the morning after.

Here’s what they’re saying:

Mike Jones of USA Today calls Russell Wilson’s performance “masterful. Legendary even.”

“So what that he doesn’t have the imposing size of a Roethlisberger or Cam Newton. He does have the elusiveness of Michael Vick. His diminutive size enables him to slip through creases and on to daylight.

Any one of his receivers will tell you he’s the best deep-ball thrower in the league. Yet he has such a keen feel for the game that enables him to deftly make any short- or mid-range throw as well.

Patrick Mahomes may dazzle and confound with his cross-body, no-look passes and terrific downfield throws.

But Wilson’s teammates would like you to remember that their guy has been making mind-blowing plays for nearly a decade now.”

Washington Post columnist Jerry Brewer (formerly of The Seattle Times) declares Russell Wilson the best franchise quarterback in the NFL.

“In five games, Wilson has staked his claim as a legitimate MVP candidate. If not for Patrick Mahomes’s extraterrestrial talent, Wilson would be the talk of the NFL. … For all of Wilson’s accomplishments, this season might end up being considered the ultimate breakthrough. … They’re winning because Wilson won’t let them lose.

And if it continues, the Seahawks could be an anomaly in a league that often requires teams to pay extraordinary money to a quarterback just so they can be ordinary.”

Los Angeles Times columnist Sam Farmer writes “the days of the Rams rolling through the NFC West are over.”

“The franchise that won the division the past two seasons — going 6-0 in those games last season — has a serious fight on its hands. …

While the 49ers believe their defense has a chance to be elite, they’re also confident their offense, which so far has shown a pulse, can catch up by midseason.

The Seahawks too have reason to believe they’ll get even better. Bookend defensive ends Jadeveon Clowney and Ziggy Ansah are just getting used to playing with each other, and Seattle will get suspended pass rusher Jarran Reed back by Week 7. He had 10½ sacks last season.”

For 710 ESPN, John Clayton says the Seahawks showed they could take back the NFC West from the Rams.

“Is this the beginning of the torch being passed back to Seattle in the NFC West? … My thought is the Seahawks can only get better as the season progresses. … The Rams look like a great team but one that might be peaking too soon.”

Bleacher Report’s Mike Freeman says Russell Wilson reminded the NFL why he’s special with his four-TD performance against the Rams.

“These Seahawks are interesting in a lot of ways. They have a good receiver in Tyler Lockett, who had a spectacular toe-tap score on a perfectly placed football from Wilson on Thursday night. Yet their receiving group, while solid, doesn’t scare anyone.

The run game can also be good. But again, there’s no Christian McCaffrey in the backfield. And the defense toughened up when needed but also allowed the Rams to get into position for what should have been a game-winning field goal.

Wilson is what makes the Seahawks a force. Wilson is what has long made the Seahawks a force.”

While not explicitly about last night’s game, The Ringer’s Robert Mays places the Seahawks ninth in his quarter-season power rankings published Friday, one spot behind the Rams.

“The young defense still has plenty of concerns in the secondary, but Wilson is playing well enough to make Seattle a dangerous presence in the NFC race.”

The Seahawks get a passing grade in Michael Lombardi‘s first-quarter progress report.

“Russell Wilson is having an MVP season, especially after the way he played on Thursday night against the Rams in Seattle’s tight 30-29 victory. But the Seahawks must get more from their defense, especially when it comes to stopping the run. They must continue to create turnovers with their defensive line pressure. If they do, with the way Wilson is playing, the Seahawks can win the West.”

This thriller of a Thursday night game was a ratings boon, Dominic Patten reports in Deadline.

“As the game caught fire on social media last night, the ratings reflected that America was watching.

Scoring a 3.7/18 rating in fast affiliate results and 12.05 million viewers, the Seahawks vs., Rams grinder was pretty much a win all round for the sports heavy Murdoch-owned network. …

Having said that, in the fast affiliates, last night’s TNF was steady with last week’s season opener. Dipping a negligible 5% among adults 18-49 from the Philadelphia Eagles win over the Green Bay Packers, the Seahawks’ victory last night was also down 5% in total viewers in the now first round of ratings.

However, year-to-year, it was a very different game.

The Seahawks’ win soared up 23% in the key demo over the comparable match-up of the big market New England Patriots and Tom Brady and the losing Indianapolis Colts. Looking a total sets of eyeballs, last night’s TNF was up 26% over the second TNF of last season on Fox.”

Colin Cowherd called Russell Wilson “the most unique thing I’ve seen.”