Receiver Antonio Brown will be available to play for an NFL team following the games the week of Nov. 1 as his eight-week suspension will come to an end.

And yep, with that date fast approaching, cue up the rumors that the Seahawks might still be interested in adding Brown to what is already the top-scoring offense in the NFL.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported Wednesday the Seahawks “are now positioned to make a push to sign him,’’ according to league sources.

Seahawks coach Pete Carroll only fed the rumor mill when asked about the story during his Zoom news conference Wednesday.

Carroll said the Seahawks are “tuned in’’ to the Brown situation and repeated that the Seahawks always try to be in on everything.

Advertising

“We’ll see what happens as it goes forward,’’ Carroll said.

So, consider the Seahawks involved.

But as Schefter noted, the Seahawks “are not alone’’ and the story noted that Seattle has not had any contract talks with Brown.

But Seattle being linked to Brown is obvious given the rumors that have swirled connecting the two sides for more than a year.

When Brown was released by the Raiders before last season Carroll said “we were involved in that one’’ before Brown quickly signed with the Patriots.

And then when asked about Brown in August, Carroll said: “It’s a very complex situation. We just need to see where it fits somewhere down the road.”

That time to see where it fits in is fast approaching, and Schefter’s story won’t be the first to note that Seattle’s interest lies in part due to quarterback Russell Wilson and backup Geno Smith having a relationship with Brown and having worked out with him some this summer.

Advertising

Wilson is also thought to have advocated behind the scenes for Seattle to sign Brown.

Last November, during an interview on ESPN, Wilson was asked about the team potentially signing Brown and Josh Gordon and didn’t deny that he’d be interested.

“For the Seahawks, we are trying to win a Super Bowl,” Wilson said then when asked about Brown and Gordon. “Trying to find every way to win. I think both of those guys, I’ve been around both of those guys. Both are tremendous talents, some of the best receivers, talent-wise, to ever play the game kind of talent. So any time you get an opportunity to play with a guy like that, you definitely want to.”

Receiver might not seem like Seattle’s biggest need given the success of the offense and Wilson having thrown for 19 touchdowns already.

But Seattle is in Super Bowl-or-bust mode, and adding Brown — a four-time All-Pro pick who had 1,297 yards in his last season with the Steelers in 2018 — would make the Seahawks that much more dangerous.

The Seahawks also anticipate getting Phillip Dorsett II back in the lineup at some point soon — he has yet to play due to a sore foot.

Advertising

Seattle also still has Josh Gordon on the roster after signing him the week before the season. Gordon, though, remains indefinitely suspended with the NFL yet to announce anything definitive on his status.

Carroll said Wednesday the Seahawks signed Gordon without having heard anything about his suspension and said, “We’re just waiting it out for word from the league, unfortunately.’’

Brown was released by the Patriots last September after playing just one game after a civil lawsuit was filed against him for alleged sexual assault, as well as published accounts in Sports Illustrated from another woman detailing allegations of unwanted sexual advances.

The NFL announced then that it was investigating Brown under its personal-conduct policy.

He was suspended for eight games by the league July 31.