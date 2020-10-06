In a continuing effort to shore up a defense that looms as the biggest question mark to a Super Bowl run, the Seahawks are getting visits Tuesday from two veteran players — defensive tackle Damon “Snacks” Harrison and linebacker Mychal Kendricks.

A source confirmed to The Seattle Times that Harrison is expected in town Tuesday. He also reportedly has later visits scheduled with the Packers and Bears. But he could also sign with the Seahawks while in Seattle.

Harrison, who was a first-team All-Pro with the Giants in 2016 and spent last year with the Lions. He has been regarded as one of the better run-defending tackles in the NFL throughout his career. Seattle has seemed happy with its tackle rotation with backups Bryan Mone and Anthony Rush playing well. Behind Jarran Reed and Poona Ford. But the pass rush has been an issue and the Seahawks are always looking for reinforcements everywhere. Harrison is thought to want to play for a winner and would undoubtedly be on a one-year deal.

Kendricks’ visit was first reported by Jeremy Fowler of ESPN and confirmed by a source to the Times.

Kendricks played for the Seahawks the last two seasons but suffered an ACL injury in the regular season finale a year ago against the 49ers and after becoming a free agent has not signed. He is said to now be healthy, but checking out the status of his knee will be a key part of his visit.

Kendricks is due to be sentenced on Oct. 14 in Philadelphia on an insider trading charge that he pleaded guilty to in September of 2018. A co-defendant in the case, Damailare Sonoiki, received three years probation in July 2019.

Seattle is dealing with injuries at the linebacking spot with starting strongside linebacker Bruce Irvin out for the season with a knee injury and first-round pick Jordyn Brooks missing last week’s game with a knee injury.

Kendricks was used by Seattle as a strongside linebacker and he could slide back into that spot. Seattle has been using K.J. Wright some at strongside linebacker the last two weeks when Brooks, and then Cody Barton, got starts filling in for Irvin. But Seattle could just go back to its linebacking trio of the last two years if Kendricks were to sign.

Seattle’s other linebackers are Ben Burr-Kirven and Shaquem Griffin. Burr-Kirven has played solely on special teams so far and Griffin mostly in a specialty pass-rush role.