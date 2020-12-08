Never have the Seahawks invested as much in a trade as they did to acquire All-Pro safety Jamal Adams from the Jets in July.

The Seahawks immediately were criticized for the oversized package they sent to New York: two first-round draft picks, a third-round pick and veteran safety Bradley McDougald. “Can a safety really be worth this much?” one ESPN headline asked.

Three-quarters of the way through Adams’ first season in Seattle, coach Pete Carroll was emphatic when reassessing the trade.

“Ecstatic — ecstatic about it,” Carrol said Monday.

By all outward appearances, Adams’ versatility, speed and energy have been welcome additions to a Seattle defense that desperately needed all of that coming into 2020.

As he prepares to play his former team for the first time Sunday in Seattle, Adams leads the Seahawks with 7.5 sacks, a figure that ranks No. 1 among all NFL defensive backs. He’s done that despite missing October because of a groin injury, and Carroll estimated that Adams is still at only 85% strength because of a shoulder injury sustained against the Rams on Nov. 15.

“He’s been everything we could have hoped for at this point, and he’s gonna keep getting better,” Carroll said, adding: “He’s a fantastic player. I’m thrilled about the trade.”

Advertising

The injuries slowed Adams’ development in Seattle’s system — and his absence hampered a defense that for much of the season ranked as the worst in the league. But he said he’s feeling more comfortable with his assignments, and the Seahawks have been better since Adams’ return last month. Their past two games — a victory at Philadelphia and Sunday’s stunning loss to the Giants — marked Seattle’s two best defensive performances of the season.

“I told people at the beginning of the year that I was going to figure it out,” Adams said. “They counted me out. They called me everything in the book. They said I wasn’t successful. They called me ‘Blitz Boy.’ That doesn’t matter to me. I’m focused on the marathon. I know what I bring to the table. I’m about doing everything possible to help the team win.”

Adams was labeled a “headache” and a “me-first” player in New York. He did make his frustrations over a contract extension abundantly clear in the offseason. He demanded a trade, and then criticized Jets coach Adam Gase and general manager Joe Douglas in a New York Daily News story, which appeared the day before he was dealt to Seattle on July 25.

Upon arriving here, Adams said before the season he felt “spoiled” to be playing for the Seahawks.

“In New York, I wasn’t happy,” Adams told The Seattle Times in September. “When you’re trying to do something out of the norm, it’s hard to please everybody. I was over it, man. I wasn’t happy, and I knew I wasn’t happy, and I had to take a chance.”

Carroll has been consistent in his praise of Adams.

“There hasn’t been anything that he hasn’t been wide open to, receptive to, excited about,” Carroll said. “I mean, this has just been a world-class relationship from the moment that we started talking about it. He’s just been so on board, so ready for this opportunity. Whatever happened before, I don’t know. But where he is now, he’s in a great place. He’s been all in.”

Advertising

The Seahawks, certainly, went all in to get Adams. So what is he really worth? And more to the point, what is he worth to the Seahawks? Those remains open questions, and the latter will be the biggest question of the offseason for Seahawks GM John Schneider.

That evaluation will, in part, ultimately depend where the first-round picks they’ve traded to the Jets land; the Seahawks obviously made the deal expecting them to be late-round picks, and Schneider has said that in a typical draft he will grade just 15-20 prospects as legitimate first-round talents.

And the Seahawks, no doubt, made the trade knowing they would need to agree to a significant contract extension for Adams, and the fact they were willing to invest so much draft capital in him suggests they’re confident they can get a deal done this offseason. Seattle can’t afford not to get an extension done. (As part of his rookie deal, Adams is under contract in 2021 for about $9.8 million.)

In New York, Adams was reportedly seeking a contract in the range of $17 million annually. That would make him the NFL’s highest-paid safety. That salary would also go against traditional NFL thinking of how the strong safety is valued; it’s not considered a “premium” position, such as quarterback, offensive tackle or edge rusher.

Arizona’s Budda Baker, the former UW star, signed an extension in September for $14.75 million per year, the highest salary among NFL safeties. The Seahawks might be willing to go beyond that, but if Adams wants to top Bobby Wagner’s salary figure of $18 million per year, then “it won’t be an easy deal to do,” said former NFL agent Joel Corry, who writes about league finances for CBSSports.com. Among defensive backs, Corry noted only the Rams’ Jalen Ramsey ($20 million) and the Ravens’ Marlon Humphrey ($19.5 million) make more annually than Wagner, and they’re both elite cornerbacks.

From Adams’ perspective, there a case to be made that his age — he turned 25 on Oct. 17 — and versatility make him a premium talent, regardless of his position. And, perhaps as significant as anything, Adams seems to love being in Seattle, and the Seahawks seem to love what he brings.

Advertising

“I’m fortunate that I’ve been through a lot of safeties that have a lot of really unique talents over the years,” Carroll said. “You’ve seen big guys and small guys and hammers and quickness and speed. … What we can do with Jamal is everything we’ve ever done with everybody. He can do all of this stuff. He’s really aggressive and really on the attack with excellent speed and movement and agility.

“The best part about it is his instincts allow him to show how tough he is — he’s just nails, and he just goes for it and tries to make things happen every chance he gets. And he’s right a lot.”

Against the 0-12 Jets on Sunday, the Seahawks have a chance to rebound from Sunday’s disastrous loss to the Giants. Adams said losing to a New York team was particularly frustrating for him.

“This stings,” he said Sunday night. “I’m pissed off. Obviously, coming from where I came from, (losing to) a New York team just hits a little different for me. But it’s not about me. We’re going to bounce back, we’re going to figure it out, we’re going to correct our mistakes, but it definitely stings.”

As for playing the Jets?

“I’m not worried about that, man,” Adams said. “I’m worried about fixing these mistakes and getting better. We’ll see them next Sunday.”