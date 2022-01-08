Arizona is where the Pete Carroll/Russell Wilson era of Seahawks football began almost a decade ago.

Arizona is also the scene of the ill-fated play that forever altered how the Carroll/Wilson era will be remembered.

Is Arizona also where that era ends?

That question is impossible to escape as the Seahawks conclude their 2021 regular season in Glendale against the Cardinals in a 1:25 p.m. kickoff at what is now called State Farm Stadium.

It was named University of Phoenix Stadium when Wilson played the first game of his NFL career on Sept. 9, 2012.

The Seahawks lost 20-16 but not before a three-hour-plus game that foreshadowed much of what was to come as Wilson drove the Seahawks from their own 20 to the Arizona 4 before a fourth-down pass with 18 seconds remaining fell incomplete.

“It always pissed me off that he didn’t get that because he was worthy of winning that first game, first one out,’’ Carroll said earlier this year. “I still regret that.”

Advertising

(And you could probably win a bet knowing that Wilson’s leading target that day was Braylon Edwards, with five catches for 43 yards, but they were unable to connect on the final play).

That game began a coach-quarterback partnership that has resulted in 103 regular-season wins, sixth-most of any coach and QB in NFL history. Tom Brady and Bill Belichick hold the record with 219 with the Patriots.

It’s a partnership that led them to the doorstep of football immortality roughly 30 months later with the Seahawks a yard away from a consecutive Super Bowl win, something accomplished only eight times.

You may not need reminding what happened next.

More relevant now may be what’s happened since — just three playoff wins in the last seven years of their partnership after winning six in the first three.

It’s that stat that lies at the heart of the uncertainty over the team. Wilson said again this week that “my goal is to win more Super Bowls and my plan is to win them here.’’

Might he have a better chance winning those elsewhere, especially since he’s 33 and seven years removed from his last Super Bowl?

Advertising

And the worst record of Carroll’s 12 seasons in Seattle — he will be either 7-10 or 6-11, joining the 7-9 marks of his first two years as the only losing seasons of his Seahawks tenure — has perked up the rumor mill about Carroll’s future.

Despite the rumblings of big changes, there is the possibility that the power trio that has led the Seahawks to their greatest run of success — Carroll, Wilson and general manager John Schneider — stays intact.

Wilson is under contract through the 2023 season and it would take a massive offer for the team to want to move him.

Carroll is under contract through 2025 and Schneider through the 2027 draft, each on deals signed last season. While financial details haven’t become public, Carroll is thought to make at least $11 million a season (a report from Sportico.com in November placed him at $14 million).

It’s also unknown what Schneider makes, but it was reported that he made roughly $3.75 million per year on the contract he signed in 2016, and he surely got a bump in pay with his newest deal.

There would not only be the cost of cashing out those deals, but paying for others to take their place — that assumes that finding candidates who could do a better job than either could be found.

Advertising

Would team chair Jody Allen want to take on such a massive financial commitment and overhaul of the team after what can easily be written off as just one bad season, and could also be rationalized as occurring largely because of the finger injury that cost Wilson three games?

What Allen is thinking is an unanswerable question as she has given no interviews about the Seahawks since taking over the team in 2018. She did make a statement about keeping things intact when she signed off on the Carroll and Schneider contracts during the 2020 season.

As for the game, Carroll said this week the only goal is “to win.’’

While the Seahawks have nothing tangible to play for, a victory might help quiet the noise, if not potentially influence offseason decisions.

Four wins in the last six games — a stretch that would include wins over the 49ers and Arizona and a close and controversial loss to the Rams — might allow the Seahawks to point to a strong finish as a reason for optimism heading into 2022 and keeping coach/quarterback and GM intact.

The Cardinals are a 6.5-point favorite for a reason, standing at 11-5 and playing for a playoff seed as high as second in the NFC and a home game (they win the NFC West with a victory over the Seahawks and a 49ers win over the Rams).

“It is our last game of the year,’’ Carroll said Wednesday. “And we want to practice playing in the last game of the year and finishing with a win. That’s what we set out to do, to get a championship opportunity. And to really do it, you have to capture that last time out. We have made somewhat of an emphasis of that, so that we can build from there, learn from it, try to grow, and have some reference points to it for when we come back around to it next time around.’’

For now, all the Seahawks have is Sunday, and a long time to wait — and the question of what else might happen — before that next time around.