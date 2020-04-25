The San Francisco 49ers didn’t have a draft pick on Day 2 of the NFL draft, but general manager John Lynch made up for it on Day 3 by acquiring Washington Pro Bowl tackle Trent Williams in a trade that significantly boosts his team’s offensive line.

One pick into the fourth round, news of the trade broke on the telecast that the Niners were sending their fifth-round pick in this year’s draft and a third-round pick in next year’s draft to Washington for Williams.

While it was expected that Williams would likely be traded during this draft, the Vikings seemed like his likely destination. However, Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network reported on Friday evening that Williams made it known he didn’t want to go to Minnesota. With Washington and new coach Ron Rivera desperate to move Williams, the Niners jumped in and took advantage. This may mean that longtime tackle Joe Staley is going to retire.

The saga of Williams and Washington finally comes to a close after a protracted feud over the last two seasons.

After six straight Pro Bowl seasons, Williams refused to play for the team that drafted him fourth overall in the 2010 draft. In April of 2019, he had a surgical procedure to remove a large cancerous growth from his head by a dermatologist. The fact that it was cancerous left Williams in a rage at Washington’s medical staff, who first noticed it in 2013 and told him it was not serious at the time. It continued to be an issue over the next few seasons, causing discomfort when he would wear a helmet.

Following the removal of the growth and with no faith in the team’s medical staff or front office, who downplayed his anger, Williams announced he wouldn’t play for the team and demanded to be traded or released. He did not report to training camp and was placed on the reserve/did not report list. After the trade deadline passed, Williams was reinstated on Oct. 30 but failed to pass his physical because due to post soreness in his scalp when trying to wear his helmet. He was placed on the non-football injury list, ending his season.