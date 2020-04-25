The San Francisco 49ers didn’t have a draft pick on Day 2 of the NFL draft, but general manager John Lynch made up for it on Day 3 by acquiring Washington Pro Bowl tackle Trent Williams in a trade that significantly boosts his team’s offensive line.

One pick into the fourth round, news of the trade broke on the telecast that the Niners were sending their fifth-round pick in this year’s draft and a third-round pick in next year’s draft to Washington for Williams.

While it was expected that Williams would likely be traded during this draft, the Vikings seemed like his likely destination. However, Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network reported on Friday evening that Williams made it known he didn’t want to go to Minnesota.

With Washington and new coach Ron Rivera desperate to move Williams, the Niners jumped in and took advantage. The move made even more sense for San Francisco when longtime tackle Joe Staley announced his retirement not long after the trade.

The saga of Williams and Washington finally comes to a close after a protracted feud over the last two seasons.

After six straight Pro Bowl seasons, Williams refused to play for the team that drafted him fourth overall in the 2010 draft. In April of 2019, he had a surgical procedure to remove a large cancerous growth from his head by a dermatologist. The fact that it was cancerous left Williams in a rage at Washington’s medical staff, who first noticed it in 2013 and told him it was not serious at the time. It continued to be an issue over the next few seasons, causing discomfort when he would wear a helmet.

Following the removal of the growth and with no faith in the team’s medical staff or front office, who downplayed his anger, Williams announced he wouldn’t play for the team and demanded to be traded or released. He did not report to training camp and was placed on the reserve/did not report list. After the trade deadline passed, Williams was reinstated on Oct. 30 but failed to pass his physical because due to post soreness in his scalp when trying to wear his helmet. He was placed on the non-football injury list, ending his season.

The 49ers made three other picks on the day, picking up an extra picks by trading running back Matt Breida to the Dolphins and wide receiver Marquise Goodwin to the Eagles.

The Cardinals made four picks on the day, picking up a pair of Pac-12 standouts in linebacker Evan Weaver and running back Eno Benjamin.

Weaver, a former standout at Gonzaga Prep, has been one of the most prolific tacklers in college football. He led the country with 184 tackles and broke Cal’s school record for tackles held by Hardy Nickerson. Undersized and not particularly fast, Weaver makes plays because of outstanding instincts and preparation.

The Los Angeles Rams made five picks on the day, including three in the seventh round. They went for depth at most positions, but did draft kicker Sam Sloman out of Miami of Ohio to compete for the open spot with Greg Zuerlein signing with the Cowboys.

Arizona Cardinals

Round 4: Pick 8 (114th overall)

Name : Leki Fotu

: Leki Fotu Position : Defensive Tackle

: Defensive Tackle School : Utah

: Utah Ht : 6-5

: 6-5 Wt: 330

The skinny: A gigantic interior presence that can potentially clog up the middle and draw double teams on run plays but is a non-factor as a pass-rusher. A nationally-ranked rugby player growing up, he played just one year of high school football.

Round 4: Pick 25 (131st overall) from Houston

Name : Rashard Lawrence

: Rashard Lawrence Position : Defensive Tackle

: Defensive Tackle School : LSU

: LSU Ht : 6-2

: 6-2 Wt: 308

The skinny: Battled nagging injuries throughout his career at LSU but rarely missed games. He plays with a high motor and effort and was considered a team leader for the Tigers.

Round 6: Pick 23 (202nd overall) from New England

Name : Evan Weaver

: Evan Weaver Position : Linebacker

: Linebacker School : Cal Berkeley

: Cal Berkeley Ht : 6-2

: 6-2 Wt: 237

The skinny: A former standout at Gonzaga Prep, Weaver was a tackling machine for Cal. There is little question about Weaver’s relentless attitude on the field and off. But will his limitations in size and speed be a hindrance?

Round 7: Pick 8 (222nd overall)

Name : Eno Benjamin

: Eno Benjamin Position : Running Back

: Running Back School : Arizona State

: Arizona State Ht : 5-9

: 5-9 Wt: 207

The skinny: The Cardinals picked up the local standout out of Tempe. A little undersized, he should excel in Kliff Kingsbury’s up-tempo offense with catches out of the backfield and using an unusual running style in space.

Los Angeles Rams

Round 4: Pick 20 (126th overall)

Name: Brycen Hopkins

Position : Tight End

: Tight End School : Purdue

: Purdue Ht : 6-4 1/2

: 6-4 1/2 Wt: 245

The skinny: A receiving tight end with better-than-expected speed, Hopkins is unafraid to make plays over the middle. But his hands were inconsistent at times on plays in traffic.

Round 6: Pick 20 (199th overall)

Name : Jordan Fuller

: Jordan Fuller Position : Safety

: Safety School : Ohio State

: Ohio State Ht : 6-2

: 6-2 Wt: 203

The skinny: A two-year team captain for the Buckeyes, he was first-team All-Big Ten performer in 2019. He isn’t fast enough to be a free safety, but could emerge as a back-up at strong safety because of his tackling ability.

Round 7: Pick 20 (234th overall)

Name : Clay Johnston

: Clay Johnston Position : Linebacker

: Linebacker School : Baylor

: Baylor Ht : 6-1

: 6-1 Wt: 227

The skinny: He suffered a season-ending knee injury in October and has dealt with injuries in his entire career. He isn’t overly athletic or fast, but is an instinctual and intelligent player and could excel in special teams.

Round 7: Pick 34 (248th overall)

Name : Sam Sloman

: Sam Sloman Position : Kicker

: Kicker School : Miami (Ohio)

: Miami (Ohio) Ht : 5-8

: 5-8 Wt: 205

The skinny: With long-time kicker Greg Zuerlein signing with the Cowboys, the Rams drafted Sloman to compete with a pair of free agent kickers signed in the offseason. He was 4-of-10 on kicks longer than 50 yards in college.

Round 7: Pick 36 (250th overall)

Name : Tremayne Anchrum

: Tremayne Anchrum Position : Guard

: Guard School : Clemson

: Clemson Ht : 6-2

: 6-2 Wt: 314

The skinny: A right tackle for Clemson the past few years, he lacks height to play the spot at the NFL level. But his aggressive style could help handle duties as a guard or even center.

San Francisco 49ers

Round 5: Pick 7 (153rd overall) from Miami

Name : Colton McKivitz

: Colton McKivitz Position : Offensive tackle

: Offensive tackle School : West Virginia

: West Virginia Ht : 6-6

: 6-6 Wt: 306

The skinny: A third-team AP All-American at left tackle, he makes up for his shorter arms and typical athleticism with a mean streak on the field. He’ll likely move to right tackle in the NFL.

Round 6: Pick 11 (190th overall)

Name : Charlie Woerner

: Charlie Woerner Position : Tight End

: Tight End School : Georgia

: Georgia Ht : 6-5

: 6-5 Wt: 244

The skinny: Some depth to play behind all-everything tight end George Kittle. Woerner is a strong blocker and play H-Back if needed with a bit of a nasty streak. Not much of a pass-catching threat.

Round 7: Pick 3 (217th overall)

Name : Jauan Jennings

: Jauan Jennings Position : Wide Receiver

: Wide Receiver School : Tennessee

: Tennessee Ht : 6-3

: 6-3 Wt: 215

The skinny: A former dual-threat high school QB, he was converted to receiver and excelled in the slot and working over the middle. But he lacks NFL speed even in the slot, running a 4.72 40-yard dash.