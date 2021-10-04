If you switched from the Seahawks to the Mariners when it became clear the M’s had more runs than Seahawks had yards, we can’t blame you.

If you switched back from the Mariners when it became clear they weren’t going to beat the Angels and the postseason drought would continue, we can’t blame you, either. Plus, you were in for a treat: Russell Wilson.

The quarterback dazzled in the second half of Sunday’s win at the 49ers, playing like a vintage version of himself.

And the defense? Well, it has some fixes to make, but it didn’t look like the unit that was bullied all over by the Vikings the previous week.

Here’s what national media had to say about the win.

ESPN’s Brady Henderson had this to say about the game:

The Seahawks are still alive. And if they can bottle up whatever got into them during Sunday’s second half, they will be quite well. Russell Wilson made a pair of vintage Wilson plays, and running back Alex Collins gave the offense a spark after it started with five straight three-and-outs, tying for its most under coach Pete Carroll. That plus a strong defensive performance helped the Seahawks avoid their first three-game losing streak of the Wilson era and a three-game deficit in the NFC West, which would have been a deep hole in a tough division. There is still so much we don’t know about the Seahawks on both sides of the ball: Will their offense find consistency over four quarters? Will cornerback be the defense’s Achilles’ heel against better quarterbacks? One thing we now know is how they will respond with their backs against the wall.

The "Hey y'all I'm still Russell Wilson" touchdown dots pic.twitter.com/vBNDMsrYji — Mina Kimes (@minakimes) October 4, 2021

CBS Sports’ John Breech gave the Seahawks a B in the win.

The Seahawks only put up 234 yards of offense, but they were able to win thanks to the magic of Russell Wilson and a bend-but-don’t-break defense. On Wilson’s end, he threw two TD passes, including a miraculous 13-yard TD in the third quarter where he looked like he was going to be sacked (You can see the play here). Wilson also tacked on a rushing TD on an impressive 16-yard run. Defensively, the box score will tell you the Seahawks weren’t great — they gave up 457 yards of offense — but they came up with big plays when they had to. The Seahawks held the 49ers to just 2 of 14 on third-down conversions and they also forced a turnover.

Russell Wilson turned this into a TD 🤯 pic.twitter.com/9FWa6XvzLg — ESPN (@espn) October 3, 2021

NFL.com’s Kevin Patra focused on Seattle flipping the script on offense.

It took some time, but Russell Wilson & Co. found the gas pedal. Seattle started the game with five straight three-and-outs, generating negative-seven yards. From there, the Seahawks kicked it in gear, taking advantage of 49ers flubs, scoring 21 straight points to blow the game open. Russ-dini showed up in the second half, dealing against a splintered Niners secondary. Wilson magically spun out of a seemingly sure sack to throw a strike to Freddie Swain for a touchdown. Through three weeks, Seattle couldn’t move the ball in the second half. On Sunday, they spun forward at will early in the final two quarters before hitting the brake pedal down the stretch of the blowout. Alex Collins impressed out of the backfield, powering through tackles on the way to 78 total yards and a nifty TD run. Sunday’s road win was a massive victory for Seattle to stick in the hunt of the tight NFC West with next week’s bout against the L.A. Rams on tap.