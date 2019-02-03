ATLANTA (AP) — Atlanta is ready to show off its sunny side — and its new stadium — to the world.
The city also is ready to cast aside 19-year-old memories of the ice storm that put a deep freeze on its last Super Bowl.
Despite some rain in the morning, temperatures in the 60s around kickoff provide hope that the league will open the retractable roof on the $1.5 billion Mercedes-Benz Stadium. The NFL and CBS would like to see the stadium’s signature camera-lens type roof mechanism in action.
One possibility is the roof will be open for pregame festivities, providing the open-air show for fans and the TV audience, and then close for the game. That would satisfy the NFL and keep fans comfortable as temperatures dip into the 40s.
