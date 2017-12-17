The Seahawks were outplayed on every side of the ball for each of the game's 40 minutes. Here's a look at how the blowout loss stacks up in history.

For many Seahawks fans, Sunday’s 42-7 loss to the Rams was a blowout of proportions never before seen. They entered the half Sunday trailing 34-0. Even as the clock ticked down and the Rams tried to run it into halftime, Todd Gurley exploded for one of his three first-half touchdowns.

Frankly, it was a historic deficit. They’ve lost at home by more than the 35-point margin Sunday only once before. It was the worst loss of the Pete Carroll era.

Here’s a look at how it stacks up in history:

The last time the Seahawks …

… lost by this much: Dec. 27, 2009 — Green Bay Packers 48, Seahawks 10

… lost by this much at home: Aug. 31, 1997 — New York Jets 41, Seahawks 3

… lost by this much in the Pete Carroll era: never

… trailed by 34+ at halftime: Nov. 7, 2010 — New York Giants 41, Seahawks 7 (35-0 at halftime)

… scored 34+ points in a half: Oct. 1, 2017 — Seahawks 46, Colts 18 (36 points in second half)

… allowed 7+ sacks of Russell Wilson: twice, Nov. 23 2014 vs. Cardinals (7 sacks); Oct. 28, 2013 at Rams (7)

… won the NFC West: 2016 (Rams’ last: 2003)

The Seahawks’ biggest …

… home loss in Russell Wilson era: 7 points, three times (Nov. 15, 2015: 39-32 Cardinals; Oct. 13, 2014: 30-23 Cowboys; Dec. 23, 2013: 17-10 Cardinals)

… home loss in team history: 38 points, Aug. 31, 1997 — Jets 41, Seahawks 3

… shutout loss in team history: 32 points, Oct. 19, 1981 — Giants 32, Seahawks 0

… loss in team history: 44 points, Nov. 27, 1980 — Cowboys 51, Seahawks 7

… comeback in team history: 21 points, Nov. 3, 2013 — Seahawks 27, Buccaneers 24