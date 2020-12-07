Humiliating. Shocking. Disastrous.

After shutting down the Eagles last week, the Seahawks suffered the same fate at the hands of a different NFC East team Sunday.

Adam Jude wrote that Seattle’s loss was “perhaps the most inexplicable upset of the NFL season.”

Matt Calkins called it “an embarrassment” and “particularly putrid.”

And to Bob Condotta, Sunday’s game was “one of the most forgettable of the Pete Carroll era — and possibly also one of the most damaging.”

And yet, national media let the Seahawks off easy come Monday morning. Their terrible showing, especially on offense, appears to have given credence to the idea that the Giants might actually be pretty good on defense.

With that in mind, here’s what national media had to say after the Seahawks’ Week 13 loss to the Giants.

The Ringer’s Kaelen Jones wrote that “the Seahawks reached new levels of offensive ineptitude against the Giants.”

In the past four weeks, Seattle’s offense has not looked nearly as prolific as it did through the first eight games of the year. The Seahawks have relied on Russell Wilson to carry them, and through the first quarter of the season (a 4-0 stretch) it worked. Through the second quarter (when the team went 2-2), the defense’s issues seemed to be enough to dash expectations. And with the third quarter now complete (another 2-2 run), the offense is no longer firing on all cylinders, and Wilson’s MVP campaign is at a crossroads. … The Seahawks’ struggles on that side of the ball spoiled another solid performance by their defense, which held an opponent to 23 points or less for the fourth consecutive game — a feat the unit accomplished only once in its first eight contests.

CBS Sports’ John Breech gave the Seahawks an ‘F’ for their performance.

It’s not often you see the Seahawks come out and fall flat on their face, but that’s exactly what happened on Sunday. The Seahawks gave an ugly performance on both sides of the ball, and the embarrassing part is that it’s hard to say which side was worse. Their defense couldn’t stop a Giants team that was led by a backup quarterback (Colt McCoy) and they also got steamrolled by Wayne Gallman, who ran for a career-high 135 yards. The offense also sputtered for most of the game before finally showing signs of life late in the fourth quarter, but by then, it was too little, too late. The Seahawks did have some success running the ball (five yards per carry), but they decided to Let Russ Cook and what happened is that the Giants defense went in and burnt down the kitchen.

NBC Sports’ Peter King wrote that Russell Wilson is “on the outside looking in” on the MVP race.

I think there finally is some clarity about the 2020 MVP race. Russell Wilson and Derrick Henry fell by the side of the road Sunday in disappointing performances in losses. Aaron Rodgers was his typical great self, and Patrick Mahomes survived. I would also have Ben Roethlisberger in the race — for the Steelers being unbeaten, and for the Steelers showing how much of a difference there is with and without Big Ben, 2019 versus 2020 — but probably third entering the last month.

The Seahawks started off 5-0 (four of those wins by 8pts or less), and have gone 3-4.



In the last seven games, Russell Wilson has been sacked 25x, 8INTs.



In losses, his passer rating is: 78.5, in wins it is: 121.25.#Seahawks — Moe Khan (@MoeKhan19) December 7, 2020

Similarly, one of Sports Illustrated’s take-aways from the loss: Russell Wilson’s MVP candidacy is toast.

Everyone loves to cite the fact that he’s never gotten an MVP vote, and, well, that will still be a talking point for at least another 13 ½ months.