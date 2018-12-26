There were a lot of heroes and key moments during what was one of the more exciting Seattle wins in recent memory.

Seattle’s 38-31 playoff-clinching win over Kansas City on Sunday night was a game that reminded coach Pete Carroll of some of the team’s glory days in his earlier years with the Seahawks.

“That’s what it felt like in the past,’’ he said.

Carroll was referring as much to the energy and emotion in the stadium and on the sideline as the style of play. True, there were elements of the past — a rushing game that charted 210 yards; Russell Wilson on-fire as he has ever been; and timely defense that helped the Seahawks win the turnover margin.

But in other ways this was nothing like the past — consider this was just the third time in the Carroll era Seattle allowed 30 or more points and won. Seattle had previously been 2-24 when allowing 30 or more points under Carroll, the other two wins coming in 2015 against Pittsburgh (39-30) and last season against Houston (41-38).

What’s not up for debate is that it was a game worth remembering, a rousing win over a team playing for a No. 1 playoff seed, which we’ll do again here in our weekly Final Word review of what I thought might happen before the game, and what ultimately did.

MATCHUP TO WATCH

WHAT I SAID: Seattle secondary against Kansas City passing game.

WHAT HAPPENED: The Seahawks’ revamped secondary — Delano Hill starting in place of injured Tedric Thompson alongside Bradley McDougald — seemed like potentially easy pickings for MVP candidate Patrick Mahomes and the explosive Kansas City passing attack.

And Mahomes did get some yards (273) and TDs (three). But the Seahawks effectively eliminated the damage just enough to get the win. It helped that Mahomes flat-out missed on an early potential TD pass and just seemed off a bit in the first half. But the Seahawks also got some standout plays from Shaquill Griffin, Tre Flowers, McDougald and Akeem King, who took on the role of the sixth defensive back covering tight end Travis Kelce.

Seattle coach Pete Carroll also said the team played soft against the run to try to limit the Chiefs’ big plays in the passing game — the Chiefs didn’t have a gain of longer than 32 yards.

“Well, there was a little rope-a-dope going on in there,’’ Carroll said. “We had to give up some stuff to get some stuff and we wanted to make sure and stay on top and not let them be explosive in the throwing game. To do that, we had to deploy a lot of the run numbers a little bit, more than we normally do (Kansas City had 154 yards rushing on just 19 attempts, 8.1 per rush). Sometimes, you’ve just got to make that choice and I thought (defensive coordinator) Kenny (Norton Jr.) did a really good job with the defensive staff of figuring that out.’’

WHAT I COULD HAVE SAID: Seattle passing game against Kansas City secondary.

This turned out to be the key for Seattle as Wilson matched Mahomes with three TDs but did so more efficiently — 18 for 29 for 271 yards.

The Seahawks took advantage of a struggling Kansas City secondary — safety Ron Parker and cornerback Orlando Scrandrick were benched, cornerback Kendell Fuller was out with an injury and undrafted rookies Charvarius Ward and Tremon Smith made their first starts.

Wilson and the Seattle offense smartly found those matchups to exploit and made them count.

PLAYER TO WATCH

WHAT I SAID: DE Frank Clark

WHAT HAPPENED: Mayhem. Clark had vowed on the Friday before the game that the Seattle defensive line could get pressure on Mahomes, saying: “They’ve got a pretty good offensive line, if you look at the numbers. We’ve got a pretty good defensive line, if you look at the numbers. I feel like our defensive line is better than their offensive line at the end of the day.’’

Seattle had just one sack (by Dion Jordan) but also had 11 quarterback hits and kept Mahomes running much of the night, especially in some key situations. Clark also had a big third-and-one stop on a Kansas City possession late in the second quarter that helped the Seahawks preserve a 14-10 halftime lead.

All the kinds of plays that will help make Clark a much richer man pretty soon.

WHAT I COULD HAVE SAID: WR Doug Baldwin.

Baldwin isn’t 100 percent, dealing with myriad injuries this season. But he appears as close as he’s going to get and that was good enough to dominate this game about as much as a receiver can with seven receptions for 126 yards and a TD. Pro Football Focus gave Baldwin the highest grade of any receiver in the NFL this week, noting six of his seven receptions went for first downs.

THE X-FACTOR

WHAT I SAID: The weather.

WHAT HAPPENED: The forecast said it might rain, which has sometimes been problematic for Wilson at home. But it didn’t and it wasn’t. So, so much for that.

WHAT I COULD HAVE SAID: Wilson and Mahomes.

As Carroll said later, it’s not really accurate to say Wilson ever tries harder or anything. No one is more famous for their daily preparation. But Wilson has shown an ability to rise to the occasion, and as Carroll also said, there was little doubt Wilson knew all the attention this game was getting because of Mahomes and was more than happy to leave everyone talking about him.

It’s telling that in the three times Seattle has won games when allowing 30 or more points under Carroll, Wilson has had some of his best games against elite QBs — five TDs against the Steelers and Ben Roethlisberger in 2015 and four TDs and a career-high 452 yards against the Texans and Deshaun Watson last year.

WILD-CARD PLAYER WHO COULD SURPRISE

WHAT I SAID: Linebacker K.J. Wright.

WHAT HAPPENED: The only surprise here was in wondering how much Wright would be able to contribute in his first game back after missing more than a month to further let his knee heal.

Turned out Wright did more than expected, playing 43 of 61 snaps — Carroll said later the plan had been to keep him in the 30s.

Wright also turned in what KC coach Andy Reid said later was one of the bigger plays of the game, even if few may have realized it at the time. On the second play of the game Wright batted down a pass intended for Tyreek Hill that Reid thinks would have been a touchdown otherwise.

“If that kid doesn’t get a hand on it, Tyreek’s gone,” Reid told reporters Monday. “It was a good decision by him (Mahomes), trying to shape it around the guy and the guy made a good play.’’

Kansas City went three-and-out on the drive, then Seattle took the ball right down the field and scored, getting the crowd even more amped and setting a tone for the night.

WHAT I COULD HAVE SAID: CB Akeem King.

As noted earlier, King got a key role in this game of defending Kelce, who has more yards receiving than any other tight end in the NFL. Kelce’s 54 yards were far off his average per game of 84.93 and he didn’t score a TD. King played just 13 snaps but helped limit Kelce to just five receptions on nine targets (according to Pro Football Focus, King was targeted three times and gave up two receptions but for just 7 yards.)

“The matchups came out where he was on the tight end,’’ Carroll said of King. “Akeem is a big kid, he’s a big corner — he’s 215 (pounds) or something like that. You can see him able to hang in there with bigger guys and he doesn’t get knocked around as much as the guy that weighs 190. He’s really fast and he’s just — everything that we’ve given him a chance to do, he’s done well. He’s really a bright spot for us.”

KEY STAT

WHAT I SAID: 409.4, the average amount of yards the Chiefs give up each week, 31st in the NFL.

WHAT HAPPENED: Seattle did indeed take advantage of a leaky Chiefs defense, piling up a season-high 464 yards. The previous high was 414 in the second game against the Rams. Seattle turned those into 38 points and now has 401 on the season. The Seahawks need just 23 against Arizona on Sunday to become the second-highest scoring team in franchise history (the 2005 team is first with 452, followed by the 2015 team at 423).

WHAT I COULD HAVE SAID: Turnover margin (Seattle entered the game plus-12).

Seattle finished this game plus-2 in the turnover margin, recovering two fumbles while not losing any turnovers of its own — the eighth time this season the Seahawks have not had a turnover. Seattle scored one TD on a 21-yard drive after a fumble recovery in the second quarter — Kansas City was ahead 14-10 at the time of the fumble but would never lead again.

Seattle is now plus-14 to lead the NFL and has lost just 10 — four fewer than any other NFL team.

“Sweet,’’ Carroll said Monday when asked about the turnover margin. “There ain’t nothing better than that. That’s as good as it gets for us. That’s what spells your chance for success and we couldn’t be more committed to that thought. That’s exactly where we want to be and we’ve got another week to see if we can hold that (lead).’’

THE FINAL WORD

WHAT I SAID: Chiefs 31, Seahawks 23.

Well, I got the Chiefs part of the score right. As for the rest, it was another night when Seattle did indeed prove a lot of people wrong in a season when it has made that a habit.