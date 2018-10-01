Seattle improved to 2-2 with a win that will largely be remembered for injuries and a close shave that maybe wasn't necessary.

The score seemed irrelevant the minute the game ended other than that at least Seattle had something positive to take out of another gut-wrenching, heart-breaking trip to Arizona.

Just how significantly the Seahawks’ franchise changed Sunday will become clear in the weeks and months to come.

But what was already a team with decreasing links to the glory days is now without the man often considered to be holding one side of the ball together.

Earl Thomas talked often of how the Seattle defense was like one big string. Take out any significant piece and the whole thing could come unraveled.

Now there are just two links left to the Super Bowl champs on defense — linebackers Bobby Wagner and K.J. Wright. There are also just two left on offense — quarterback Russell Wilson and receiver Doug Baldwin (unless you also count J.R. Sweezy, who had a two-year sojourn to Tampa Bay before returning).

The Rams now come to town playing the way the 2013 Seahawks did — not in style, but in attitude and execution. And if Los Angeles’ 42-7 win in Seattle last December represented a changing of the guard in the NFC West, it’s hard not to wonder if this Sunday will represent the beginning of a new, uncertain era of Seahawks football.

But before delving further into next week, here’s our weekly review of the Sunday that was, reviewing what I said before the game and what happened instead.

MATCHUP TO WATCH

WHAT I SAID: Seattle secondary vs. Arizona QB Josh Rosen.

WHAT HAPPENED: After picking off eight passes in the first three games Seattle didn’t have any against Rosen, who played better than his stats indicate — 15-27 for 180 yards and a TD — indicate. Rosen got more effective as the game wore on as he was 9-14 for 130 yards and a TD in the second half. But the bigger culprit from this vantage point was the lack of a pass rush — Rosen couldn’t have asked for more time on his 22-yard TD toss that will be more remembered as Thomas’ likely final play as a Seahawk (and Seattle probably owes a little debt to Arizona coach Steve Wilks for deciding to just run it three straight times at the end of Arizona’s final series, which seemed an odd passivity for an 0-3 team suddenly having a little success). Tre Flowers played another nice game at corner, forcing an early fumble and with six solo tackles. But suffice to say the Seattle secondary will be greatly challenged now without Thomas while also facing the best QB it will have seen all season on Sunday in Jared Goff.

WHAT I COULD ALSO HAVE SAID: Seattle PK Sebastian Janikowski against Arizona PK Phil Dawson: A pairing of two kickers with a combined 83 years old turned into a comedy of misfires as each missed two kicks and went a combined 3-7. Janikowski at least got two more tries at it and the percentages, if nothing else, finally worked in Seattle’s favor as he made his last two to give Seattle the win.

PLAYERS TO WATCH

WHAT I SAID: Seahawks receiver Doug Baldwin.

WHAT HAPPENED: Baldwin returned from two weeks off and as should be expected, considering he also sat out all of the preseason, appeared a little less than 100 percent, playing 50 of a possible 66 snaps. Baldwin had five catches on seven targets for 41 yards. Two came on third down, each coming up a yard short, which as much as anything seemed indicative of the timing of the passing game just seeming a little off.

WHAT I COULD ALSO HAVE SAID: I also noted Thomas as a player to watch for every game the remainder of the season given the uniqueness and scrutiny of his situation. Little could anyone have known the twist that story would take.

COACHING DECISION TO WATCH

WHAT I SAID: How aggressive will the Seahawks be offensively early in the game?

WHAT HAPPENED: Coach Pete Carroll acknowledged on his radio show on ESPN 710 Seattle that the team had a rather conservative plan on both sides of the ball, likely thinking that the only way an Arizona team that had scored just 20 points going into the game could win it is if Seattle made a bunch of big mistakes. Seattle, though, put together a nice drive on its second possession to take a 7-0 lead and then got a quick turnover and a chance to blow the game open. Instead, a dropped pass and a missed field goal meant no points, exactly the kind of thing that lets a struggling team hang around. Seattle survived Sunday but scoring 20 points may not win a lot of games left on the schedule.

WHAT I COULD ALSO HAVE SAID: How will Seattle handle the tailback situation? Not that it was known Chris Carson wouldn’t play against the Cardinals, but it was known he hadn’t practiced much during the week, and maybe that should have foreshadowed more than it did that the Seahawks might have to go another direction at that position against the Cardinals. Somewhat surprisingly it was veteran Mike Davis who got the call as the starter and not first-round pick Rashaad Penny, with Carroll saying they went with Davis because he “had more background and experience than putting Rashaad out there without any warning at all.’’ It was hard to argue that call with Davis rushing for a career-high 201 yards.

THE X-FACTOR

WHAT I SAID: Seattle’s tight end corps.

WHAT HAPPENED: Unfortunate disaster as Will Dissly suffered a season-ending patellar tendon injury in the first quarter, leaving Nick Vannett as the only tight end available — Vannett ended up playing 54 of 66 snaps. Carroll said Monday the loss of Dissly forced the team to have to adjust some of its gameplan on the fly. Now the question will be how they adjust for the longterm with him out. Ed Dickson should return in two weeks but until then it’ll be Vannett and maybe Darrell Daniels and/or Marcus Lucas off the practice squad.

WHAT I ALSO COULD HAVE SAID: The surreal vibes in Glendale. Something weird always seems to happen to the Seahawks there, even if they usually come away with the win (at least when it’s against the Cardinals). Someday, normalcy may reign.

WILD CARD PLAYER WHO COULD SURPRISE

WHAT I SAID: WR Jaron Brown.

WHAT HAPPENED: Brown not only didn’t get a catch but also didn’t have a target in playing just 15 snaps, losing out playing time with the return of Baldwin and the emergence of David Moore, who played a career-high 43 snaps and made the first two receptions of his NFL career. Brown signed a two-year deal worth up to $5.5 million in the spring to beef up the receiving corps in the wake of the loss of Paul Richardson. But Brown has just six catches for 68 yards in four games and may now be only the team’s number four or five receiver going forward, depending on what happens with Brandon Marshall. Marshall had an early drop, continuing a tough early-season trend, and played just 24 snaps — 36.4 percent, according to Pro Football Reference — after playing 62 percent or more in each of the first three games.

WHAT I ALSO COULD HAVE SAID: Obviously Mike Davis was the out-of-nowhere star of this game.

KEY STAT

WHAT I SAID: 3.3 vs. 3.6. Seattle’s rushing yards per carry and Arizona’s.

WHAT HAPPENED: The Seahawks had a true breakout game running with 171 yards on 34 carries and a season-high 5.0 yards per carry average. And while there continues to be a raging debate about the value of a running game there can be no arguing this is the philosophy Carroll prefers. “It was the kind of style we like,’’ Carroll said. That’s worth remembering for those analyzing new offensive coordinator Brian Schottenheimer. Schottenheimer was hired in large part to get Seattle back to what Carroll sees as its roots and Carroll made clear the offense of the last two games — 73 rushes for 284 yards compared to 62 passes for 342 — is the kind of ratio he likes. Seattle’s defense did its job holding Arizona to 3.3 yards per carry.

WHAT I ALSO COULD HAVE SAID: Third-down conversions. Seattle stunningly won despite going 0-10 on third downs, becoming the first team since the Bengals in 2015 to win a game without converting a third down. Seattle oddly didn’t have a third down on either of its two touchdown drives. One of the third downs was a spike on the final series. Of the rest, seven were of five yards or longer, and five of nine yards or longer, so hardly in the manageable third-down category. And yeah, there was some odd play calling – runs on third downs of 19 and 22 yards to go and passes on third downs of one and three yards to go, the latter two each in the fourth quarter. Carroll said on his radio show Monday he regretted the third-and-one call at the Seattle 44, an incomplete pass to Tyler Lockett, that led to a punt and then Arizona driving for the tying touchdown.

THE FINAL WORD

I picked Seattle 16-3. It obviously was a lot harder than that, and the Thomas injury means everything could be a lot harder going forward.