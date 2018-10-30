Seattle did most things right in its dominating win over the Lions Sunday.

This is one weekly Seahawks review that could hardly be more positive following a dominating 28-14 win Sunday over Detroit that pushed Seattle over .500 for the first time this season, into the playoffs if the season ended today and was its fourth victory in the last five games.

Here’s my weekly look at what I thought might happen and what did.

MATCHUP TO WATCH

WHAT I SAID: Seattle MLB Bobby Wagner vs. Detroit RB Kerryon Johnson.

WHAT HAPPENED: Johnson entered the game as one of the hottest running backs in the NFL having gained 158 yards the week before against Miami and 101 last month to spark a win over the Patriots. But he was contained about as much as possible by Seattle, held to 22 yards on eight carries, and just one carry for no yards in the second half as the Lions were forced to throw to try to catch up. Wagner had a team-high eight tackles and from his MLB spot always has a key role setting the front line of the defense.

WHAT I COULD HAVE SAID: Another big one that developed was Seattle WR David Moore against Detroit backup CB Teez Tabor. The Seahawks made an obvious emphasis of that matchup as Moore had four catches for 97 yards and a TD against the struggling Tabor.

PLAYER TO WATCH

WHAT I SAID: Defensive end Frank Clark.

WHAT HAPPENED: Clark may not have been quite as dominating as he was against the Raiders in London but he had one sack to bring his total to 6.5 for the season and also recovered a fumble in the fourth quarter.

WHAT I COULD HAVE SAID: QB Russell Wilson. OK, one reason I don’t usually say Wilson in this category is because you can always say Wilson is a key player to watch. But boy was he something to watch Sunday, with a perfect passer rating of 158.3 — the first in Seahawks history — while also expertly orchestrating the team’s running attack with his decisions in the zone read (an underrated aspect of his value to the Seahawks) as well as calling plays at the line. Other QBs may be putting up bigger passing stats but it’s hard to imagine any are more valuable to their team.

COACHING DECISION TO WATCH

WHAT I SAID: Which tailbacks to feature and when.

WHAT HAPPENED: The Seahawks again went with just a two-headed tailback committee — Chris Carson getting most of the work with Mike Davis used on some third downs and when Carson needed a break. It was the second time in three games rookie Rashaad Penny did not get an offensive snap. And for now, Carson/Davis seems to be the way the Seahawks are going in the backfield.

WHAT I COULD HAVE SAID: What will Seattle do if it has a fourth-and-goal at the one? You never know if that scenario is going to happen. But it did Sunday, with Seattle deciding to go for it, ahead 21-7 in the third quarter, and the play going for naught when a Wilson pass to Nick Vannett was nullified when Vannett stepped out of bounds before catching the pass — resulting in a loss of down. Carroll said later, “We had them down so I just wanted to take a shot at it and fell back on my Trojan days a little bit for a moment there. But I just wish we would have made it — it’s too bad we went out of bounds.’’ Seattle actually had three cracks from the one, throwing an incomplete pass to Doug Baldwin on second down and being stopped on a Carson run on third down. “I wish we would have hammered it in a couple times there,’’ Carroll said. “We missed our chance. He made a great throw to Doug, too, and unfortunately he couldn’t stay in bounds on that one, so we almost scored a couple times there.”

THE X-FACTOR

WHAT I SAID: Yet another road game.

WHAT HAPPENED: Road, schmoad, or something like that. Seattle is 3-2 on the road this season — only the Chiefs, Saints and Rams also have three or more road wins — and 27-17-1 dating to 2013 away from home. It was also Seattle’s second straight 10 a.m. (PT) start and second straight win. Seattle is now 10-6 in its last 16 10 a.m. starts.

WHAT I COULD HAVE SAID: The return of linebacker K.J. Wright. Wright played 50 of 59 snaps in his first game this season after missing the first six due to injury and it’s no coincidence the run defense was as good as it was in his return — Detroit gaining just 34 yards overall on 13 carries, by far Seattle’s best defensive performance against the run this year. Pro Football Focus rated Wright as the third-best linebacker of the weekend and gave him the best grade of any Seattle defensive player in the game (Wilson had the highest overall grade).

WILD-CARD PLAYER WHO COULD SURPRISE

WHAT I SAID: Tight end Ed Dickson.

WHAT HAPPENED: Hey, I got this one pretty right as Dickson had two catches for 54 yards, including a 12-yard TD that made it 21-7 in the first quarter, playing just 20 snaps in being eased back in what was also his first game of the season.

WHAT I COULD HAVE SAID: Punter Michael Dickson. His 9-yard impromptu fake punt out of the end zone may go down as the most memorable play of the season. And in what was his first NFL game indoors, Dickson also had his second-best day of the season punting, with four punts for a 47.5-yard net, two downed inside the 20 with a long of 60.

KEY STAT

WHAT I SAID: 9 and 2, the interception totals for the two teams.

WHAT HAPPENED: Seattle had one huge pick, Justin Coleman’s interception at the one late in the game that helped preserve the win, while Wilson did not throw one and has only one in the last five games. Seattle also forced and recovered two fumbles and now has a plus-10 turnover margin for the season, second in the NFL behind Cleveland (which is plus-11). Carroll may not like any stat more.

WHAT I COULD HAVE SAID: 12.5 — Seattle’s average yards per pass play (which includes sacks). That’s by far the best of the season for the Seahawks as Wilson had a stunningly efficient 248 yards on just 14 completions — nine of his 14 completions went for 12 yards or more. Seattle has been trending steadily up in yards per pass, having been at 8.0 and 8.9 the previous two weeks. Seattle averaged just 6.6 in 2017.

THE FINAL WORD

WHAT I SAID: Lions 21, Seahawks 16.

WHAT HAPPENED: Well, not what I said. I’ll admit I misread this one a bit. Seattle came into this game a hot team, but so did Detroit, which had wins over New England and Green Bay in recent weeks were impressive, as well as a relative domination of Miami a week ago Sunday. But Seattle — coming off its bye, something it has done pretty well under Carroll — was clearly the better team in all three phases for almost all 60 minutes and its most impressive win of the season clearly stamped Seattle as a legitimate playoff contender in the NFC.