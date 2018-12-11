Thoughts on how big a night it was for the secondary, breaking down their bandit package, and more.

Remember a few weeks ago when there was much consternation over Seattle’s sudden struggles at home — a 2-6 record in an eight-game span stretching over almost exactly a calendar year?

Maybe all the Seahawks had to do was get to the second half of the season.

Seattle has now won three in a row at home after Monday night’s 21-7 win over the Vikings and four in a row overall, and that victory also made the Seahawks the current winningest team in the months of November, December and January since 2012. Seattle is now 42-16 in those months while the Patriots, losers to the Dolphins on Sunday, are 41-13.

Seattle is also now 4-2 at home this season, with the only two losses last-minute defeats to the Rams and Chargers, who are a combined 21-5 (so maybe it was as much about the opponent as anything else).

Regardless, the Seahawks have once again started adding to the plus side of all the streaks that have become legendary in the Pete Carroll era. For instance, they are 16-2 in prime time games at home since 2010, and 25-5-1 overall.

Here’s another obscure stat Seattle could soon accumulate: Should the Seahawks beat the 49ers on Sunday and clinch a postseason bid, they will have seven playoff appearances since 2010, tied with Green Bay for the most in the NFC in that time (assuming the Packers don’t make it this year) and behind only the Patriots, who have eight.

Now on to our weekly Final Word review of the game that was.

MATCHUP TO WATCH

WHAT I SAID: Seattle cornerback Justin Coleman against Minnesota receiver Adam Thielen.

WHAT HAPPENED: Coleman and Seattle’s defensive secondary did a masterful job on Thielen, who came into the game leading the NFL with 98 receptions but was held without any in the first half. Thielen was just 1-for-7 through three quarters. Thielen lines up often in the slot, which is why I mentioned Coleman. But it was a team effort for Seattle on the Minnesota receivers and particularly in keeping Thielen without a target until midway through the third quarter. Seattle unveiled a seven-defensive back package it calls “Bandit’’ early on. Akeem King and Delano Hill joined the other five DBs who make up Seattle’s regular nickel package.

The Seahawks used Bandit on three plays in the first quarter All were third-and-longs and none were converted other than via penalty. King got a QB hit on a blitz on Seattle’s first play in Bandit formation. On the second Bandit formation play, Bobby Wagner was called for unnecessary roughness (the facemask penalty). The third resulted in a deep incomplete pass to Aldrick Robinson. Seattle had either six or seven DBs on the field 11 times, almost all were third downs, via Pro Football Focus, allowing 45 yards, 4.1 per play. The Vikings had 196 yards on their other 45 plays, for a 4.4 average.

WHAT I COULD HAVE SAID: Seattle middle linebacker Bobby Wagner against Minnesota kicker Dan Bailey. Okay, so there was no way to know a blocked field goal would figure so prominently, and in such dramatic fashion. But while the legality of Wagner’s play will be debated forever, what can’t be debated is that it was another example of this Seattle team just finding a way — just like Michael Dickson’s run out of the end zone against Detroit and the red zone stops against Carolina and Green Bay.

PLAYER TO WATCH

WHAT I SAID: Right tackle Germain Ifedi.

WHAT HAPPENED: Ifedi had a tough task on his hands facing Vikings defensive end Danielle Hunter, and Hunter won the battle a few times, notably on a sack on a third-and-9 play at the Vikings 14 in the second quarter that stopped a promising drive. But Ifedi wasn’t alone. According to Pro Football Focus, Seattle gave up 10 pressures on just 24 passing plays, the fourth-worst pass blocking efficiency in the NFL this week.

WHAT I COULD HAVE SAID: CB Shaquill Griffin. It was standout day for all of the secondary. But no one more so than Griffin, who’s had some notable struggles in recent weeks despite Seattle’s winning streak. Griffin came up huge Monday night with consecutive breakups on passes to Thielen and Diggs on the two plays before Wagner’s field goal block. Griffin tackled well in the open field and PFF gave Griffin his highest grade of the season and recorded him as allowing five receptions on eight targets for just 26 yards.

THE X-FACTOR

WHAT I SAID: Red zone defense.

WHAT HAPPENED: Red zone defense was again a big deal, basically turning the game around as Seattle led just 6-0 when the Vikings finally got inside Seattle’s 20 for the first time, with a first-and-goal at the 4 and 10:41 remaining. But three plays netted just three yards. (Frank Clark made two huge plays in the run game, with tackles on Latavius Murray and Dalvin Cook — yep, there were a lot of defensive heroes in this one) setting up a fourth-and-goal pass that was broken up by Bradley McDougald. Seattle has now allowed just five touchdowns on the last 13 red zone opportunities by opponents the last three weeks. Seattle allowed 17 touchdowns on 29 red zone opportunities in the first 10 games.

WHAT I COULD HAVE SAID: Fourth-down defense. True, this is sort of the same as above. But Seattle had two big fourth-down stops on the Vikings, the other coming on a fourth-and-one run at the Seattle 40 late in the third quarter on another big play by Clark and Wagner. Seattle’s defense has now allowed just 4 of 10 fourth down conversions this year — fifth-best in the NFL — and just 1 of 5 over the last three weeks, all wins.

WILD CARD PLAYER WHO COULD SURPRISE

WHAT I SAID: Right guard Jordan Simmons.

WHAT HAPPENED: Simmons got his second start at right guard in place of injured D.J. Fluker. And once again, he helped lead a powerful rushing attack, with Seattle gaining 214 yards on 42 carries. He also played against the Rams when Seattle had a season-high 273. Those are the only two games of more than 200 rushing yards for Seattle this year, meaning the Seahawks have averaged 243.5 yards rushing in his two starts. It’s unclear when Fluker will be back — he hurt his hamstring against the 49ers — but Seattle feels increasingly confident with Simmons, whose emergence also could play significantly into decisions Seattle makes in the offseason. (Both Fluker and left guard J.R Sweezy are on one-year contracts).

WHAT I COULD HAVE SAID: Defensive end Jacob Martin. The rookie played just 13 snaps, but they were 13 pretty darn productive snaps. Martin earned the highest grade of any Seahawk from Pro Football Focus, with one sack, one hit and one hurry on 12 pass rush snaps. The sack forced a fumble that was recovered for a touchdown. Martin now is tied for third on the team in sacks, with two (Clark has 11, a new career high, and Jarran Reed has 6.5).

KEY STAT

WHAT I SAID: 148.8, 86.1.

WHAT HAPPENED: Those were the per-game rushing averages for the Seahawks and Vikings going into the game, first and 30th in the NFL, respectively. The Vikings stated all week they planned to “establish the run’’ and they may have helped the Seahawks early on by sticking to that plan even when it wasn’t really working. Despite coming into the game throwing it on 67.31 percent of plays — highest in the NFL — the Vikings ran it on 11 of 19 plays in the first half. They got just 43 yards on those runs, an average of 3.9 per attempt, 13 coming on one play, meaning the other 10 netted just 30 yards. As a result, none of the Vikings’ four first-half drives got past midfield. The Vikings strayed from that in the second half but finished with just 77 yards rushing on 21 attempts, the second-fewest allowed this season by Seattle (Detroit had just 34). Seattle easily topped its rushing average, and it wasn’t just a case of piling on a lot of yards late. Seattle had 56 yards in the first quarter, 80 in the second en route to 136 by halftime.

WHAT I COULD HAVE SAID: 2.7, 5.7. Those are the yards per pass attempt numbers of the two teams, which accurately told the tale of a game in which each side struggled to get much done through the air. Seattle’s 2.7 yards per pass attempt was a season low by a wide margin (previous low of 4.7 against Chargers and second Rams game). In fact, Seattle’s net 60 passing yards were the fourth-fewest in a win in Seahawks history, according to Pro Football Reference, and fewest since Seattle had 13 in a 28-21 win over the Raiders in 1996. The 5.7 Seattle allowed was its third-lowest total of the season (Oakland, 2.9; Dallas, 3.5).

THE FINAL WORD

WHAT I SAID: Seahawks 23, Vikings 19.

WHAT HAPPENED: I got Seattle winning and covering the spread (the Seahawks were favored by three) right. The rest of it, I’m not sure anyone could have seen coming.