DK Metcalf loves playing in Philadelphia, and he loves making the Eagles pay for passing on him in the 2019 NFL draft.

The Seahawks’ star receiver had another breakout game in Philadelphia on a prime-time stage, posting a career-high 177 yards on 10 catches in the Seahawks’ 23-17 victory over the Eagles on “Monday Night Football.”

That performance came 11 months after Metcalf set an NFL rookie record with nine catches for 160 yards and a touchdown in the Seahawks’ wild-card playoff victory over the Eagles in January.

“It’s kind of like coming home — you know, a place that had a chance to draft me but didn’t, so now I got to make them pay,” Metcalf said.

The Eagles selected former Stanford receiver JJ Arcega-Whiteside seven spots ahead of Metcalf in the 2019 draft. They’re kicking themselves for that. Arcega-Whiteside has 12 total catches for 214 yards in 23 games for the Eagles.

On Monday night, Metcalf again was lined up against the opponents’ No. 1 cornerback — a continued sign of respect for a young receiver emerging as one of the NFL’s most dangerous playmakers. Darius Slay drew that assignment for the Eagles, and, well, he didn’t do much to slow Metcalf.

Metcalf and Slay mixed it up early Monday night — some pushing and shoving, and then a personal-foul penalty on Slay after a play. On the next play, Philly’s Malik Jackson was then assessed a personal-foul penalty for a blatant late hit from behind on Metcalf.

“I’m not going to back down from nothing,” Metcalf said.

Seahawks coach Pete Carroll praised Metcalf’s poise in those confrontations.

“DK is doing his thing,” Carroll said. “He’s making it known that he’s not just out there catching footballs — he’s doing the whole game and he’s blocking and giving good effort and being tough and all that.”

Metcalf’s total could have been even higher if he hadn’t dropped a catchable pass in the left side of the end zone in the fourth quarter. No matter. Metcalf has surpassed 1,000 yards for the first time in his career, making him the fastest (11 games) receiver in Seahawks history to reach the 1,000-yard mark. The previous mark was 13 games (1979, 1985 by Steve Largent and 2004 by Darrell Jackson).

Metcalf’s 1,039 receiving yards are the most in the NFL this season.

He got more motivation Monday night from Eagles defensive coordinator Jim Schwartz, who was the coach in Detroit when Calvin Johnson, aka Megatron, was terrorizing the NFL. Schwartz told Metcalf he wasn’t at Johnson’s level yet.

“That made me mad,” Metcalf said.