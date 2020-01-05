PHILADELPHIA — The first NFL sack of Cody Barton’s career came on a play he says may not result in a totally positive grade from his coaches.

“I’ll get a minus for leaving my man but I’ll get a plus for getting a sack,’’ Barton said after the Seahawks’ 17-9 win Sunday against the Eagles.

As Barton explained it, his assignment called for making sure tight end Dallas Goedert was covered, with Seattle’s linebackers sharing what he said was “combo’’ coverage on Philly’s tight ends and running backs.

But on second-and-eight at the Eagles 45 on the first play of the second quarter, Barton noticed K.J. Wright appeared to have Goedert manned up.

So, as he saw quarterback Josh McCown begin to break the pocket, Barton took off, eventually bringing McCown down for a 1-yard loss and a sack.

Barton stepped in at strongside linebacker for Mychal Kendricks, out for the year with an ACL injury.

He started two games last month when Kendricks was out with a hamstring injury, the first in a loss to the Rams, and he admits that night showed he still had a lot to learn.

“The first start, the Rams game, was really robotic,’’ he said. “Everything was by the book, you know what I mean? Don’t make a mistake.’’

That’s crucial, too, but as Sunday showed, there’s also a time to let it rip.

The sack was one of Barton’s five tackles in addition to his two passes defensed, Seattle’s only two on the night.

“This is the Cody that everybody has been waiting for,’’ Wright said of Barton, a third-round pick out of Utah. “A guy who just make plays, gets after it, a very instinctive guy. I know coming in I was like, ‘Cody, we are going to need you this game.’ He did a great job.’’

Barton was reminded that Wright and Bobby Wagner each spent the week telling Barton the team would need him while also telling him they knew he had it in him.

“I tried to keep it as simple as possible,’’ he said. “Just approach it as just another football game, right? But in this game, you win or go home so it’s just a fine balance of realizing the gravity of the situation but also not letting the emotions take over and like the heat of the moment.’’

He figures to have done that well enough to at least get a passing grade.

Ansah only apparent significant injury

The Seahawks have been ravaged by injuries of late but appeared to get through this game with just one of any real significance — a stinger suffered by Ziggy Ansah late in the second quarter.

Carroll said he had no more word after the game whether the injury could keep Ansah out for Sunday’s game at Green Bay.

If so, then Seattle might have to rely on first-round pick L.J. Collier, who was inactive for the game against the Eagles, the sixth time this year he has not been active for a game.

Otherwise, Carroll said that “everybody that got something during the game went back in.’’

Moore comes up big when it counts

David Moore had to take on the third receiver role with Malik Turner (concussion) and Jaron Brown (personal reasons) out.

Moore’s day got off to a shaky start when he appeared to run the wrong route on an incomplete pass in the first quarter and was briefly replaced by John Ursua.

But Moore came back and responded with one of the game’s biggest plays, a 38-yard catch and run on a third-and-10 with 1:36 left in the second quarter on a play from the Eagles’ 43.

Moore stepped out of a tackle attempt by Cre’Von LeBlanc and then used an escort from DK Metcalf to get to the 5. Seattle scored its first TD three plays later to break a 3-3 tie.

Moore said it was “just a little in route’’ and that when he saw Wilson hanging in the pocket “you’ve just got to keep running and that’s exactly what we did.’’

Said Wilson of the play: “That was huge. … He made a great catch and he’s hard to tackle, too.’’

Headset issues cause clock problems

Seattle hoped its problems getting plays off in time had ended after last week’s debacle at the 1 against the 49ers.

But they reared their ugly head again Sunday on two occasions — once when Seattle got a delay that helped kill a drive in the second quarter and when the Seahawks had to call a timeout before a third-and-one in the third quarter.

It turned out well as Wilson hit Marshawn Lynch on a short pass that Lynch turned into a 20-yard gain that spurred a TD drive.

And Carroll said the issues weren’t similar to last week’s, which was due mostly to having to get personnel switched out.

Instead, Carroll said, “There was a couple times when the communications on the headsets was a little shaky. I felt it, too, that we weren’t using the clock as well as we could have as quickly as we could have. So we were talking about that and I felt we sped things better as the game went on.’’

Flowers’ penalties preventable

Two of the Eagles’ biggest scoring threats in the second half were sparked by pass-interference penalties on Seattle cornerback Tre Flowers.

Advertising

The first came against Greg Ward and moved the ball 20 yards to the Seattle 20. The Eagles ended up kicking a field goal.

The second came with 3:56 left in the game when Flowers was flagged for interfering with Shelton Gibson, which moved the ball 39 yards to the 13.

Seattle held the Eagles there, though, with Philadelphia failing to convert a fourth down.

Carroll said neither really needed to happen.

“He just didn’t need to do anything,’’ Carroll said, indicating neither play had a chance of being completed. “He just had them. It was really almost incidental type of stuff. Stuff we really can clean up.’’