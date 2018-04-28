The national NFL draft analysts were much more positive about the Seahawks' pick of Rasheem Green than they were about Seattle drafting Rashaad Penny in the first round.

The Seahawks got ripped by draft analysts nationally for picking San Diego State running back Rashaad Penny in the first round of the NFL draft.

But overall, the pundits seemed a little less outraged by Seattle’s pick of USC defensive lineman Rasheem Green in the third round (79th overall) on Friday night.

Here’s a look at the general consensus.

Grade: B

Comment: “He’s a guy who will have to help right away, and he can. He was a productive player at USC.”

Grade: “Fine”

Comment: “Green will play DE in the pros, which makes sense since he was basically a pass-rush specialist … as a 3-4 DE last year. Unique.”

Grade: B

Comment: “Rasheem Green is a nice upside pick for the Seahawks. He has starting ability, but he needs to bulk up for the pros. He also has some medical concerns. There’s probably a high-percentage chance that Green flops, but he could also be a dynamic defensive lineman in the future.”

Grade: None given

Comment: “Cliff Avril turned 32 earlier this month and played only four games in 2017. Pete Carroll gets a needed pass-rushing specialist (10.0 sacks last season) who could fit on the edge in Green, and from his old stomping grounds at USC. Green could play early in a rotation that includes a hopefully healthy Avril, Frank Clark and Dion Jordan.”

Grade: B+

Comment: “The rebuilding of this once-epic defense must involve pass rushers, as the trade of Michael Bennett and likely retirement of Cliff Avril leaves the Seahawks bereft of many. The fact that this role wasn’t addressed until the third round suggests the Seahawks plan on hanging onto Frank Clark, at least on a trial basis in 2019. … Green does his best work as an interior pass rusher. He’s explosive off the snap, able to shoot gaps or get into the backfield with second effort thanks to length and fluid athleticism. He isn’t nearly as sturdy against the run and might have to start his career as a passing-down specialist, but he could be molded as a three-technique or five-technique in an odd front.”

Grade: None given

Comment: “He’s got the NFL frame that you want, especially if you want to kick him inside on sub packages. A couple years from now, he might be a 290-pound three technique that’s quicker than anyone in the NFL. What he doesn’t do well is anchor against the run from an inside position.”

Grade: C

Comment: “Strengths: Versatility, athleticism, arms/hand usage. … Weaknesses: Elite traits for any one position. … Love this pick. Rasheem Green is experienced, nimble and crafty. He uses his long arms to defeat blockers, has a variety of pass-rush moves, and does a fine job recognizing plays and locating the ball. … If Green were a few twitches quicker, he would be a top edge-rush prospect. If he were stronger and heavier, he would be an ideal 3-tech tackle. As is, he can get blown backward in run defense and needs that big bag of tricks to effectively reach the quarterback. So Green can play a variety of roles in multiple fronts along the defensive line, but he is not the prototype at any of them. Players like Green end up in the NFL for a decade, helping their teams with minimal individual glory. … A fine player. But … tra-la-la-la-la, the Seahawks offensive line is still a disaster area. Tra-la-la, they will never do anything about it. Tra-la-la-la-la …”

Grade: B+

Comment: “I really like Greene’s versatility — he actually bares some resemblance to the departed Michael Bennett with his ability to rush from inside and outside. He’s a better talent than the 79th overall prospect, but concerning medicals dropped him into Seattle’s lap. To move back three spots, pick up an extra pick and still get a unique talent at a position in transition is a very Seahawks-like move — and I like this one a lot.”