RENTON — When Quandre Diggs was blindsided by his trade from Detroit to Seattle midway through the 2019 season, then-Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford was one of the first people to call and check in on Diggs.

And when Stafford was traded from Detroit to the Los Angeles Rams in January, Stafford again reached out to Diggs.

This time, Stafford had company.

At the time of his blockbuster trade to the Rams, Stafford was on vacation in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico. Rams coach Sean McVay just happened to be on vacation at the same resort.

So the coach and his new star QB got together to celebrate, and then they made a call to a new rival.

Diggs saw both faces when he answered the FaceTime call.

“Man, better back up! We’re throwing deep!” Stafford told Diggs, as the Seahawks safety relayed to NBC Sports’ Peter King this summer.

Their playful friendship will take a turn this week when Diggs and Stafford, captains together with the Lions, face off as NFC West rivals for the first time Thursday night at Lumen Field.

“That’s my guy, man,” Diggs said in August about his relationship with Stafford. “Me and ‘Staff’ still usually text about once a month. … He’s a great person — a better person than he is a player, honestly. He’s one of the guys (in Detroit) that kind of stood on the table for me. That’s my guy — that’s always going to be my guy.”

Diggs, a free safety, was Detroit’s sixth-round pick in 2015 — the 200th overall pick in that draft — and he said he grew close to the QB during his early days with the Lions.

“He was one of my first fans in the building, you know,” Diggs said. “I was pick 200. So he would literally tell coaches, ‘Hey, I see him flashing across the field; he’s making plays here.’ … I was one of his favorites, so he kind of went to bat for me and it was kind of cool to see, you know, Matthew Stafford looking out for a sixth-round draft pick. That’s cool.”

On Sunday, Diggs had his first interception of the season — the first interception, period, for the Seahawks this season — in a 28-21 victory over the 49ers.

No doubt, he’d love to have another one against his old pal Thursday night.