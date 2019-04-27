NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Nashville Police say they have arrested Houston Texans player Ryan Griffin for drunkenly punching out a front window of a downtown hotel as the city hosts the NFL Draft.

A police news release says the 29-year-old tight end faces charges of vandalism and public intoxication for the incident at Hotel Indigo late Friday night.

Police say hotel security followed Griffin after the window was broken, and when officers responded to the call, Griffin’s left hand and fingers were bleeding, and he appeared intoxicated and unsteady on his feet.

Police say Griffin was physically arrested for his own safety, rather than given misdemeanor citations.

His bond was set at $1,750. Police say Griffin was released from jail Saturday morning.

It’s unclear if Griffin has hired an attorney.