According to a report, Russell Wilson is "recruiting him hard'' and that it will be "interesting to watch'' what happens with Pryor and the Seahawks.

The Seahawks’ signing of former Arizona Cardinal Jaron Brown became official on Saturday.

But that hardly meant Seattle is done trying to add to its receiver position.

Multiple reports Saturday stated that Terrelle Pryor — a backup quarterback for the Seahawks during training camp in 2014 before being released and converting to receiver with the Browns — is due to visit Seattle on Sunday, while former Steelers, Bears and Oregon State receiver Markus Wheaton is also expected visiting the team this weekend.

IN » Player,Position,Contract Barkevious Mingo,LB/DE,$6.8 million/2 years Bradley McDougald,DB,$13.5 million/3 years Ed Dickson,TE,$14 million/3 years Jaron Brown,WR,unknown Maurice Alexander,DB,unknown « OUT Player,Position,Contract,Team Paul Richardson,WR,$40 million/5 years,WSH Jimmy Graham,TE,$30 million/3 years,GB DeShawn Shead,CB,$3.5 million/1 year,DET Richard Sherman,CB,$39 million/3 years,SF Sheldon Richardson,DT,$11 million/1 year,MIN Track the latest »

Brown appears to project as a replacement for Paul Richardson, who signed as a free agent with Washington earlier this week, with a pretty similar skill set as a fast, outside receiver.

Pryor and Wheaton, meanwhile, have fairly divergent body types and past roles, indicating Seattle isn’t looking just for replacements for Richardson but also competition and depth at all spots.

Pryor is listed at 6-4, 228, which would make him the biggest receiver on the team, and Seattle needs some bigger threats with Jimmy Graham — who while listed as a tight end often split out wide, especially in the red zone — off to Green Bay and it unclear if Luke Willson will be back. Willson visited Detroit on Saturday and could make more visits before anything is decided.

Pryor, a former quarterback at Ohio State and with the Raiders, was acquired by Seattle in 2014 and competed for the backup quarterback spot before being released before the regular season.

He then made a conversion to receiver and had 77 receptions for 1,007 yards in 2016 for the Browns before signing a one-year deal with Washington. Things didn’t go as well there as Pryor had just 20 catches for 240 yards and again is on the market.

That Pryor has had both his greatest college and NFL success in Ohio has led to rumblings that he would like to return to Cleveland.

But money and opportunity also talk loudly this time of year and the Seahawks could put a hard sell on Pryor.

Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network reported that Seattle QB Russell Wilson is “recruiting him hard” and that it will be “interesting to watch” what happens with Pryor and the Seahawks.

And Seattle coach Pete Carroll is on record as being intrigued by the thought of Pryor as a receiver.

Before last year’s Seattle-Washington game, Carroll said that when Pryor was with the Seahawks in 2014 that the team did talk to him about playing receiver.

“It came up in my mind,” Carroll said. “Yeah, yeah. We did talk about it. He was wanting to be a quarterback pretty bad. He was really committed to it, which I don’t blame him one bit at that point. We have seen him catch the ball and run some routes and all that and he looked like he had the chance to be really something special.”

At that time, Pryor was so adamant about staying at quarterback that he told then-Seattle Times columnist Jerry Brewer that “I don’t know how to catch.”

But with no opportunities left at quarterback following his release from Seattle, Pryor embraced being a receiver and looked like a potential star following his 2016 season with the Browns.

As for what happened last year, a season that ended after just nine games due to an ankle injury?

In one mid-season interview Pryor said he just didn’t think he was a good fit for what Washington coach Jay Gruden wants to do.

“I think it’s just the scheme of the offense,” Pryor said. “It’s a spread around offense, spread the ball around offense. Like I said, it’s still early. There’s a lot of guys around the league that are starting fresh with new quarterbacks and isn’t killing the game right now, either.”

There also might have been the pressure of playing on a one-year, $6 million “prove-it” contract after reportedly turning down a four-year, $30 million deal with the Browns.

Now 29, Pryor would likely get a similar one-year “prove-it” contract with the Seahawks, with each side hoping it turns out better than in Washington.

Wheaton is likewise coming off a disappointing year after signing a big contract. A former standout at Oregon State, he signed a two-year, $11 million contract with the Bears a year ago but was released earlier this week after enduring an injury-filled season in which he had just three receptions in 11 games.

Wheaton has played just 14 games in the past two seasons. But the Seahawks saw first-hand what he can do when he caught nine passes for a career-high 201 yards and a touchdown in a 39-30 Seattle win over Pittsburgh at CenturyLink Field in 2015.

The 5-11, 185-pounder has more often played out of the slot and could serve as a complement to Doug Baldwin at that spot as well as added depth overall. And since Wheaton was released he would not factor into the compensatory pick formula — Seattle is hoping it will ultimately get at least three.

Seattle has eight receivers on its current roster after the signing of Brown. The others are Baldwin, Tyler Lockett, Amara Darboh, Tanner McEvoy, David Moore, Cyril Grayson and Marcus Johnson, who was acquired from the Eagles in the trade for Michael Bennett earlier this month.