KANSAS CITY, Mo. – Marcus Mariota did everything to help the Tennessee Titans advance in the NFL playoffs, throwing two touchdown passes, running for crucial first downs and providing the spark needed to rally from a 21-3 halftime hole.

It added up to a 22-21 AFC wild-card victory over the Kansas City Chiefs on Saturday, the first postseason success for the Titans in 14 years and one that will provide some relief — for the week, at least — for embattled Tennessee coach Mike Mularkey and his team.

“I’m part of a group of guys that really believe in each other,” said Mariota, whose 205 yards passing included the go-ahead 22-yard strike to Eric Decker with 6:06 left.

In the third quarter, Mariota capped a 91-yard drive with the 6-yard TD pass to himself. His throw toward the end zone was batted right back at him by Darrelle Revis, and Mariota hauled it in and dived for the goal line. It was the first time a player has thrown a TD pass to himself in the playoffs. “Right place, right time,” Mariota said with a smile.

The Titans will find out Sunday whether they are headed to New England or Pittsburgh for the next game.

Derrick Henry had a career-high 156 yards rushing and another score for Tennessee (10-7), while a defense fileted by Alex Smith and the Chiefs (10-7) in the first half pitched a shutout in the second half — dooming the Kansas City franchise to another humiliating postseason defeat. The Chiefs, listed as eight-point favorites, haven’t won a home playoff game since January 1994.

“I’m in shock,” Smith said. “The swing at halftime to the final whistle, definitely a shock.”

Notes

• Adding to the Kansas City angst: Henry appeared to fumble as Tennessee tried to run out the clock. The Chiefs’ Derrick Johnson picked up the ball and returned it for an apparent TD with 1:47 to go. But a replay clearly showed Henry down, and the call was overturned.

• Standout Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce got a concussion late in the first half and didn’t return.